Local podcaster sheds new light on 23-year-old disappearance of Kristin Smart

About a year after Smart went missing, a billboard was erected along East Branch Street in the Arroyo Grande Village seeking information and offering a $75,000 reward.

Lambert, 31, would regularly drive by the billboard before taking up research on the case in May 2018.

"Growing up in this area, it's a name you're familiar with," he said.

His familiarity with the case coupled with a belief there was a bigger story to tell, led Lambert to begin digging through newspaper archives at the library and building a timeline of events.

"I mostly got frustrated because the story feels thin on details,” he said.

Lambert soon started cold-calling people and conducting interviews, and his research snowballed from there.

“I didn’t set out to make a true crime podcast,” Lambert said. “I wanted to tell this story in a way that was captivating.”

Before publishing, he compiled over year’s worth of research, which included an unsuccessful attempt to contact Flores at his home in San Pedro.

“[It has] been nonstop trying to follow up on leads, locations, tracking people down,” Lambert said. “It’s just a nonstop thing.”