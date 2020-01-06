Local law enforcement received dozens of calls for fireworks, gunshots over New Year's holiday

Five reports of fireworks were taken by Santa Maria police on New Year’s Day between 12 a.m. and 8:19 p.m.

Santa Maria police also received three reports of gunshots between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

No arrests, citations or injuries were reported as a result of the calls, according to Santa Maria police spokesman Sgt. Nate Totorica.

The Sheriff’s Office received at least 26 calls where people reported gunshots and fireworks on New Year’s Eve and the following day, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Not included in the number was the New Year's Day incident involving Gaston Tapia, 24, who was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun into the air in Buellton, assaulting his wife and threatening his family, Zick said.

Tapia faces several charges, including felony willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner.

Lompoc Police received 11 calls for fireworks and two calls for gunshots over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, said Capt. Kevin Martin.

Guadalupe police received no reports of gunshots or fireworks during the New Year’s holiday.