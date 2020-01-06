Local law enforcement received dozens of calls for fireworks, gunshots over New Year's holiday

Law enforcement in Santa Maria, Lompoc and across Santa Barbara County received numerous calls about gunshots and fireworks as residents celebrated the New Year’s holiday, police records show.
Fireworks are illegal in Santa Barbara County with the exception of the cities of Santa Maria and Lompoc, which only allow “safe and sane” fireworks and only on the Fourth of July. Safe and sane fireworks include those that don’t fly or explode.
Shooting a gun into the air is also illegal, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, but that didn’t stop some people from popping off a few rounds to ring in the new year.
Between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to police logs, the Santa Maria Police Department received 18 calls reporting fireworks and gunshots. Ten reports — all fireworks — came in on New Year’s Eve between 6:19 and 11:33 p.m.
Five reports of fireworks were taken by Santa Maria police on New Year’s Day between 12 a.m. and 8:19 p.m.
Santa Maria police also received three reports of gunshots between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
No arrests, citations or injuries were reported as a result of the calls, according to Santa Maria police spokesman Sgt. Nate Totorica.
The Sheriff’s Office received at least 26 calls where people reported gunshots and fireworks on New Year’s Eve and the following day, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Not included in the number was the New Year's Day incident involving Gaston Tapia, 24, who was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun into the air in Buellton, assaulting his wife and threatening his family, Zick said.
Tapia faces several charges, including felony willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner.
Lompoc Police received 11 calls for fireworks and two calls for gunshots over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, said Capt. Kevin Martin.
Guadalupe police received no reports of gunshots or fireworks during the New Year’s holiday.
According to Police Chief magazine, New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for illegal celebratory gunfire, citing data from ShotSpotter.
In addition to local reports celebratory gunfire was recorded across the nation over the New Year’s holiday, with at least one reported death.
Philippa Ashford, a Houston-based nurse, was celebrating the New Year's holiday outdoors with her family when she was allegedly struck and killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire, KTRK-TV reported.
Shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, Ohio's Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia was struck in the chest by a stray bullet as he sat in his patrol cruiser, according to a social media post. Treglia was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn't injured.
“What goes up, must come back down,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page. “Shooting any type of gun into the air is extremely dangerous and illegal.”
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar warning ahead of the 2018 Independence Day holiday, reminding residents they could be punished with up to a year in county jail if caught discharging a firearm -- even a BB gun -- in a grossly negligent manner