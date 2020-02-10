Local bookkeeper charged with embezzling more than $5M from agricultural businesses

A Central Coast bookkeeper pleaded not guilty Monday after she was arrested and charged with embezzling more than $5 million from two south San Luis Obispo County agricultural businesses for more than a decade.

Ginger Lee Mankins, 55, of Pismo Beach, is charged with 15 felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and 10 enhancements related to her time as a bookkeeper for B&D Farms and Rick Machado Livestock, according to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Mankins was arrested Thursday after a nine-month police investigation and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. Her bail has been set at $330,000.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, according to a District Attorney's Office spokesman.

The alleged embezzlement spanned more than a decade, including theft from Machado Livestock from May 2007 to February 2018 and B&D Farms from August 2012 to December 2019.

