Local attorney, sheriff's employees exposed to COVID-19 in separate incidents

All 12 employees were evaluated by medical staff and did not show symptoms but were, nonetheless, told to self-isolate at home by local health officials.

In an unrelated incident, a San Luis Obispo County-based attorney who became ill after working in a Santa Maria courtroom on March 12 has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Zick.

Those who were present in the courtroom on the same day, including a sheriff's bailiff, showed no symptoms but were instructed by the court to seek medical evaluations.

Following evaluation, the bailiff was told to self-isolate.

The attorney's client, a defendant who is an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Mail Jail, and another inmate who shared the same jail cell were both rehoused in a negative-pressure location, or cell that allows air in but not back out, Zick said.

Both inmates showed no symptoms, but their housing area was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and they will continue to be monitored by jail medical staff.

Since Sunday, two confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Santa Barbara County, according to health officials, who were notified of the exposure incidents.