The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, July 25:
ARREST — Deputies called to the Chumash Casino Resort just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery that just occurred were told by the victim that a man, whom she identified, had grabbed a $160 cash voucher from her hand and fled the location.
The suspect, Vu-Bang Nguyen, was located and allegedly admitted to the theft. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
INCIDENT — About 9:52 a.m., a man reported two Specialized Rockhopper mountain bikes had been stolen from Flying Flags RV Park in Buellton by someone who cut the cable lock securing the bicycles.
The stolen items were an orange men’s bike valued at $1,800 and an “icy papaya” women’s bike valued at $800.
INCIDENT — A woman reported a man walking along the sidewalk on Atterdag Road in Solvang had brandished a pistol at her and her children, putting her in fear for their lives.
Deputies contacted the man and found he was carrying a replica pistol BB gun loaded with 19 BBs as well as drug paraphernalia. It wasn’t clear if the man was cited and released or arrested.
Monday, July 26:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle with expired registration at Alamo Pintado Road and Highway 246 about 12:10 a.m. and found the driver, a resident of Lompoc, allegedly in possession of an altered, spray-painted air-soft rifle.
The rifle was confiscated, and the man was given a citation for suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle for not having a rear license plate light about 1:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, deputies discovered a felony no-bail arrest warrant had been issued for driver Bradley Winston Larson for a probation violation.
He was also found allegedly in possession of half a gram of suspected methamphetamine and was subsequently arrested on the warrant as well as suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving without a license.
His passenger was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and was released at the scene.
Tuesday, July 27:
INCIDENT — Vandalism by spray paint was reported about 10:40 a.m. to the historical mills on the property in the 400 block of Alamo Pintado Road, resulting in about $1,000 in damages.
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle about 10:45 a.m. that pulled into the El Rancho Market parking lot on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, where the driver consented to a search of his vehicle that allegedly turned up prescription pills, smoking straws and a usable amount of suspected heroin.
The man was cited for suspicion of possessing prescription medication without a prescription, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a device to prevent a license plate from being read.
INCIDENT — A man reported another man had assaulted him in the parking lot of the Baker’s Table on Numancia Street in Santa Ynez about 11:35 a.m. and provided deputies with surveillance footage that captured the assault.
The assailant was contacted at his residence and issued a citation for suspicion of battery.
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a West Park gang member who allegedly entered Tractor Supply in Buellton and stole items, then refused to yield to a deputy in the parking lot and fled the scene in his vehicle.
Deputies know the identity of the suspect, who is believed to be responsible for a number of other thefts.
INCIDENT — Employees of El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez detained a woman after she allegedly stole a piece of lemon cake valued at $4.99, and when deputies arrived, they said she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
She allegedly admitted to partying the last few nights and to buying suboxone on the streets. A urine test allegedly came back positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC.
She was issued a citation for suspicion of burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance and was released to her son.
Wednesday, July 28:
ARREST — Security guards at Chumash Casino Resort said they found an unreported stolen vehicle about 6:45 a.m., and when the owner arrived he found a woman he knew and a man he did not know, both of whom appeared under the influence of drugs, inside his Chevrolet Silverado.
Narmi Pastana Dominguez allegedly had 22 oxycontin pills in her wallet, and a search of the pickup allegedly turned up 11.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
Daniel Zarcaguin Valdez allegedly admitted the two had smoked methamphetamine the night before.
Both were arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — A wallet was found about 10:40 a.m. on Refugio Road near the Santa Ynez River and turned in to the sheriff’s substation.
INCIDENT — About 10:40 a.m., an iPad was found on Highway 246 and turned in to the sheriff’s substation.
ARREST — After stopping a black Jeep Liberty for speeding and expired registration about 11:35 a.m. on Highway 246 near Industrial Way in Buellton, deputies found occupant Mathew Cupp was on probation with full search terms.
A search of the Jeep allegedly turned up suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, suspected heroin and a replica firearm.
Cupp and Shawling Hatch were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing prescription medication without a prescription and possessing a replica firearm and were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a Ford Explorer about 9:50 p.m. near Edison and Sagunto streets in Santa Ynez, and their search allegedly turned up 3 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
The driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.
Thursday, July 29:
ARREST — An investigation into a bicycle theft at Flying Flags RV Park in Buellton about 3:50 a.m. led deputies to Jesus Cervantes-Roque of Lompoc.
Cervantes-Roque allegedly admitted to conspiring with Adrian Delacruz and Ruth Eunice Aleman to steal the bike valued at about $800, and he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and bicycle theft.
Deputies contacted Aleman on Shadow Mountain Drive in Buellton and found a felony no-bail warrant had been issued for her arrest for a probation violation and a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for failure to appear in court. She was arrested on both warrants.
Delacruz, who was found near the Park and Ride lot at 90 Avenue of Flags in Buellton, was wanted on two misdemeanor arrest warrants, also for probation violation and failure to appear in court, and he was arrested on the warrants.
All three were booked into County Jail.
INCIDENT — About 4 p.m., a lost wallet was turned in at the sheriff’s substation.
Friday, July 30:
INCIDENT — A man reported about 1:55 a.m. he saw a gray Dodge four-door pickup park near the Cachuma ranger station and several subjects get out of the truck.
A few minutes later, an alarm began sounding at the ranger station, and the pickup quickly left on Highway 154 headed toward Santa Barbara.
No signs of forced entry were found, but the ranger said he would check surveillance video and follow up on the incident.
INCIDENT — Just before 4 p.m., a man reported his bicycle stolen, and deputies recognized it as a bike taken earlier at Flying Flags RV Resort.
The man didn’t seek prosecution for the theft but asked to have the bike returned.
ARREST — After a man was seen trying to break into a Volvo in the parking lot of the Sleepy Hollow Motel on Avenue of Flags in Buellton, deputies contacted Michael Dixon, who could not provide pertinent information about the vehicle’s owner but claimed he bought it three months earlier.
Deputies discovered Dixon was on probation and found suspected fentanyl in his pants. He was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, and the Volvo was towed away.
Saturday, July 31:
ARREST — Deputies contacted a man who appeared to be highly intoxicated inside his vehicle at the dead end of Sanja Cota Avenue in Santa Ynez.
Alfredo Chavez allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and a breath analysis allegedly showed a blood alcohol content of 0.19%.
Chavez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08% and was booked into County Jail.
ARREST — Two men were seen stumbling around a parking lot near Highway 246 and Santa Cota Avenue, then a truck was seen leaving the parking lot, so deputies stopped the vehicle.
Deputies said the driver, Chace Sinclair, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, so a warrant was written to draw his blood.
Passenger Juan Vega had been contacted 30 minutes earlier after being involved in a fight and being heavily intoxicated, deputies said.
Sinclair was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and Vega was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.