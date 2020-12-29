Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Dec. 21:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for the thieves who entered a house under construction on the 200 block of South Refugio Road in Santa Ynez sometime between Dec. 17 and 21 and stole an estimated $16,000 worth of tools.
Two men who reported the theft about 10:25 a.m. said the house was secured and may have been entered by someone with knowledge of a hidden key.
Some of the tools taken in the burglary — a saw, a router and sanders — are from Festool, considered a rare brand, and were inside gray plastic cases with the brand name printed on them in green, deputies said.
A large red-and-black Lincoln Electric Model 255x mig welder also was stolen.
ARREST — Two men were arrested after deputies were called to the red barn behind Old Mission Santa Inés on Highway 246 in Solvang by a report of a burglary in progress.
As deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene that matched the description of the suspects’ car and made a high-risk stop.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Alejanero Botello was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding warrant for his arrest and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance along with Nicandro Pina, who was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for and attempting to identify a man and a woman who were captured on video surveillance using a sticky mouse trap and what appeared to be fishing line in an unsuccessful attempt to pull deposits out of the drop box at Montecito Bank & Trust on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 7:50 a.m. Dec. 19.
INCIDENT — About 11:30 a.m., a couple on Montebello Street in Santa Ynez reported someone had stolen their identity and made numerous fraudulent charges on credit cards.
They said a fraudulent credit card on an account they didn’t open had arrived in their mailbox in another woman’s name, and when deputies contacted that person, they found she was also a victim of identity theft.
Thursday, Dec. 24:
INCIDENT — Shortly after 5 p.m., a resident of Mallory Way in Buellton reported a vaguely threatening post from a Facebook user in Georgia who claimed he had called the man’s wife “an idiot” during an online debate and was angry because she had reported him, resulting in him being unable to post photos of his children on Facebook at Christmas.
Friday, Dec. 25:
INCIDENT — When deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North Alisal Road in Solvang shortly before 10 p.m., they allegedly found the driver was intoxicated.
Because she complained of pain in her head and neck, the driver was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where blood was drawn to test for her blood alcohol level after deputies obtained a warrant for the draw.
The woman was subsequently cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released to her father.
ARREST — Security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort called deputies about 11:15 p.m. to remove Sarah Duenas, who was drinking with friends at the casino.
Deputies allegedly found her too intoxicated to care for herself, but her friends said they didn’t feel safe having her in their vehicle.
After Duenas allegedly refused all other options for returning to her home, she was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Saturday, Dec. 26:
INCIDENT — A woman called deputies about 1:20 p.m. to report that while she was at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 1 a.m. that day, she had placed her cellphone next to the slot machine she was playing.
She then moved to another machine and about 1:30 a.m. realized she did not have her cellphone, but when she returned to the previous machine the phone was not there.
After reporting the incident to casino security guards, they reviewed surveillance footage and allegedly saw a man, later identified as David Keith Lamar, walk over to that machine and pick up her cellphone.
Surveillance footage also allegedly showed him leave the casino about 2:30 a.m. and drive away in a red Chevrolet Suburban.
Security guards called and left a message for Lamar, who later called back and allegedly confirmed he took the phone as a joke and would try to return it by Sunday.
Meanwhile, a records check revealed a $150,000 felony warrant had been issued Christmas Eve for his arrest on suspicion of stalking.
Patrol units from Carpinteria and Goleta went to several addresses listed by Lamar but were unable to locate him, and casino security personnel were asked to advise the Sheriff’s Office if he arrived to return the phone.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.