The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Aug. 29:
INCIDENT — After the occupants of a vacant room at Motel 6 on McMurray Road in Buellton were scheduled to check out Aug. 25 but never returned, the staff began bagging items left behind and spotted a firearm.
The staff didn’t touch the gun, and deputies who were summoned determined it was an illegally short-barreled pump-action shotgun loaded with birdshot.
Deputies were told who rented the room and found he is on parole, but he could not be located.
The shotgun and a machete were booked as evidence.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 8:30 p.m. by security guards who said a man had brandished a knife at them but had been detained and handcuffed.
The man, who was identified by an El Salvador ID as Rodrigo Alessandro Mendoza Soriano, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon, other than a firearm, in a threatening manner, challenging someone to a fight in public and threatening to commit a crime or harm another person.
Monday, Aug. 30:
INCIDENT — A woman living in the 2000 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Los Olivos reported about 9:45 p.m. that someone had stolen her purse from her unlocked vehicle parked in her driveway.
Tuesday, Aug. 31:
ARREST — Deputies responded to the McDonald’s restaurant on McMurray Road in Buellton about 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report that a juvenile had brandished a handgun, which he had concealed in the waistband of his pants underneath his shirt, at a customer.
Deputies spotted the youth walking southbound on McMurray Road and conducted a high-risk stop and allegedly discovered a replica Glock CO2-powered pellet pistol in his waistband.
He was also allegedly in possession of multiple CO2 cartridges, 1.5 grams of fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia.
After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined the youth had not brandished the pistol in a rude, angry or threatening manner, but he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing narcotics paraphernalia and possession an imitation firearm and was booked into Lompoc Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 2:
INCIDENT — Just after 4 p.m., a woman turned in a found iPhone, which was booked into evidence for safekeeping at the Solvang substation.
Friday, Sept. 3:
INCIDENT — A man reportedly backed his vehicle at a high rate of speed into another vehicle containing a mother and three small children about 10:30 a.m. in the New Frontiers parking lot in Solvang.
The woman suffered a possible whiplash injury and was examined by paramedics at the scene.
Deputies investigating the collision said a form requesting the Department of Motor Vehicles retest the man for being qualified to drive would be attached to the collision report.
Saturday, Sept. 4:
ARREST — After making a traffic stop at Highway 246 and Sycamore Drive in Buellton about 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Mauricio Perez on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle for having smoked taillights about 7:30 a.m. at Fifth Street and Mission Drive in Solvang and spotted a small baseball bat lying alongside the center console.
A probable-cause search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 50.5 grams of suspected heroin, 16.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, packaging for narcotics sales and a butterfly knife.
Driver Michael Kroo and passenger Issa Halawani were both arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sales, transporting a controlled substance for sales and other unspecified violations.
ARREST — After a suspicious vehicle was spotted prowling the area of Faraday Road in Santa Ynez, a citizen followed it to the top level of the self-parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort and summoned deputies.
Responding deputies found Gary Rush and Jeffrey Gerke allegedly in possession of about 44 grams of suspected heroin packaged for sales, 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 20 to 30 “M30” pills that commonly contain oxycodone or fentanyl, packaging materials and $2,000 in cash.
Rush and Gerke were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance and were booked into County Jail.