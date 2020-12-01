Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Nov. 15:
ARREST — Deputies contacted a Santa Barbara couple in a vehicle parked in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, where Shaun Christopher Axe admitted he was on probation.
A records check determined his probation included full search terms, and deputies found a $25,000 warrant had been issued for his arrest on suspicion of contempt of court for violating a protective order.
During a search of Axe, deputies allegedly found a dagger and burglary tools, and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the purse of Ashley Jolene Sharkey.
Axe was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a dagger and burglary tools, and Sharkey was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Monday, Nov. 16:
ARREST — When deputies stopped a vehicle for having dark tinted driver and front passenger windows about 12:50 p.m. at Highway 246 and Riverview Drive in Buellton, the driver identified himself as Alfonso Cruz Garcia.
Deputies were unable to locate that name in CLETS, the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.
Someone who arrived to give Garcia a ride told deputies Garcia’s real name was Enedino Vasquez Augustin, and a Mexican identification card was found with the same name.
A records check showed Augustin’s driver’s license was suspended, so he was arrested and booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail on suspicion of providing a false ID and driving on a suspended license.
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
INCIDENT — Two women, ages 30 and 40, parked their green Volkswagen in the self-parking garage at the Chumash Casino Resort at an unknown time and entered the casino.
While they were inside, someone broke into the car and stole multiple purses, debit cards, a cellphone and $700 in cash, then left in a white Mazda B3000 with a yellow hazard sticker over the back window and license plate area.
Deputies traced the registration to a woman living on West Williams Street in Santa Maria.
INCIDENT — A vehicle linked to a vehicle theft ring was recovered after a man who identified himself as Julian Rosales Vasquez of San Fernando Valley arrived at the Solvang Substation about 10:40 p.m. to inquire about the release of a 2017 Audi Q3 that had been towed following a previous arrest at the Chumash Casino Resort.
After verifying the vehicle information, a deputy contacted the towing company and was told by an employee that a Los Angeles Police Department detective had asked that the vehicle not be released to the registered owner or any other person until he was contacted.
A call to the detective revealed the vehicle identification number had been switched and the vehicle was linked to a string of vehicle thefts the LAPD and a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department task force were investigating.
Paperwork provided by Vasquez turned out to include a fake driver’s license for the registered owner of the vehicle, and the detective said the suspects had been committing identity theft to register the stolen vehicles.
The deputy did not release the vehicle and told Vasquez to claim it the next morning, when the LAPD detective and his partner planned to arrive to recover the car and speak with Vasquez — if he returned.
Friday, Nov. 20:
ARREST — About 2:20 a.m., security officers at the Chumash Casino Resort reported a white Mazda B3000 suspected as the getaway pickup in a Nov. 17 vehicle burglary in the casino parking garage.
The driver left the pickup in the parking garage and walked toward the casino entrance, where security officers intercepted Amit Kumar, who was cooperative, exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and was taken to the security bench to be met by deputies.
A records check showed a Ramey warrant — which is issued without charges being filed — had been issued by Santa Maria Police Department for is arrest on suspicion of burglary.
A few weeks earlier, surveillance cameras allegedly captured Kumar entering Ulta Beauty and stealing more than $4,000 in perfume.
Kumar allegedly admitted stealing the perfume as well as items from the Volkswagen in the casino parking garage Nov. 17, but he claimed he had sold or thrown away most of the stolen property.
A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a makeup bag and several credit cards stolen from the Volkswagen and several Versace and Dolce+Gabbana perfume bottles, as well as several Social Security cards, driver’s licenses, credit cards and checks under various account names, along with burglary tools and several items of suspected stolen property.
Kumar allegedly admitted he was a thief and primarily stole to feed his habit of smoking methamphetamine and injecting heroin.
He was arrested on the warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with Santa Maria Police Department to follow up with contacting additional victims.
Saturday, Nov. 21:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 1500 block of Elm Avenue in Solvang reported hearing a loud “pop” between 10 p.m. and midnight, and the next day the person’s mother noticed blood around the person’s vehicle.
They discovered a vehicle had collided with the tan Chevrolet Malibu, breaking the left tail lamp and scratching the paint on the left rear side panel.
Deputies believe the driver got out to inspect the damage and received a laceration from the broken glass, as they found a handprint in blood above the left rear tire, several pools of dried blood and footprints in blood.
They also found a piece of blood-covered mail with the name of a man in Fullerton, and deputies planned to follow up to see if the man is connected with the crash.
