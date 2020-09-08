Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Aug. 23:
INCIDENT — A 61-year-old Santa Maria woman who was banned from the Chumash Casino Resort in April was detained by security guards about 7 a.m. after she had repeatedly returned to the property. She was cited by deputies for suspicion of trespassing and released.
INCIDENT — A 46-year-old Los Olivos woman reported that sometime between Aug. 21 and 23, someone had stolen property from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 25:
INCIDENT — About 12:29 a.m., deputies contacted a 34-year-old Nipomo man on the floor of the Chumash Casino Resort, and he told them he had heroin in his pocket and was on probation with search and seizure terms.
Deputies also discovered a nonextraditable felony warrant had been issued for his arrest in San Luis Obispo County.
Deputies conducted a search of his hotel room and allegedly discovered about 23 grams of methamphetamine.
He also allegedly told deputies he had evidence of drug sales on his cellphone but declined to allow deputies to look at it.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
A 28-year-old Arroyo Grande woman who was with him also allegedly had methamphetamine in her purse and was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — After deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle about 1:40 a.m. at Highway 246 and Skytt Mesa Drive, they discovered the 33-year-old Lompoc woman who was driving was on probation with full search terms.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of heroin, 30 Xanax pills, a used meth pipe and $931 in cash.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing a controlled substance for sale and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, then released.
The 24-year-old Lompoc passenger consented to a search of his cellphone, which allegedly revealed multiple messages indicating narcotics sales.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and, although he was listed as the passenger, driving without a license and having a light out.
Wednesday, Aug. 26:
INCIDENT — About 3:45 p.m., a 24-year-old resident of Manteca reported he lost his wallet near Molle Way and First Street in Solvang.
INCIDENT — About 4 p.m., a 26-year-old Buellton resident reported he lost his passport near the 500 block of Central Avenue in Buellton.
ARREST — Two deputies on patrol in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 8 p.m. contacted two men and determined one, Roberto Cerna, 37, of Lompoc, was allegedly under the influence of heroin and methamphetamine and allegedly in possession of 1 gram of heroin and a box cutter with heroin residue.
Deputies said the second man, Sean Mullikin, 26, of Portola, became agitated and kept saying he wanted to leave with his backpack from inside the vehicle, a white Chrysler 300.
A search of the backpack allegedly yielded a Glock 17-style BB gun without an orange barrel tip, a fixed-blade knife and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Mullikin allegedly claimed the Chrysler 300 belonged to him but was unable to provide any documentation or the name of the person he bought it from.
Cerna later claimed he had sold the Chrysler to Mullikin, and the person Mullikin was talking about was the person Cerna had purchased it from prior to selling it to Mullikin.
Both men were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of various violations, including possession of a controlled substance, and the vehicle was impounded.
INCIDENT — Three deputies patrolling the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 8:30 p.m. contacted a 44-year-old Santa Maria woman, who allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a 66-year-old Guadalupe man.
A deputy conducted a drug evaluation of the woman, who consented to providing a urine sample that allegedly showed evidence of various controlled substances, and she was subsequently cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The man allegedly admitted having a small baggie of methamphetamine in the glove compartment of his vehicle, but deputies allegedly determined it was actually cocaine.
They also allegedly found a small glass pipe in the back seat that they said was his.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Both were released at the scene.
INCIDENT — About 9:45 p.m., the three deputies patrolling the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure contacted a 47-year-old Ventura resident who said he was on probation but was unsure of the type.
A records check determined it was for drug violations and included full search terms.
While he was being searched, the man allegedly admitted he had a small baggie of crystal methamphetamine in his front left pocket, so he was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was released at the scene.
Thursday, Aug. 27:
ARREST — A deputy was called to the Chumash Casino Resort for a trespasser about 4 a.m. and on the casino floor found a 52-year-old Lake Balboa man who had previously been banned from the resort for possessing narcotics.
Security guards signed a citizen’s complaint form, and the man was cited for suspicion of trespassing, then taken to a gas station to wait for a ride home.
INCIDENT — A report of a trespasser about 7:20 p.m. brought deputies to the Chumash Casino Resort, where on the casino floor they found a 61-year-old Santa Maria woman who had been banned from the resort multiple times.
At security guards’ request, she was cited for suspicion of trespassing and released at the scene.
INCIDENT — A 25-year-old Santa Barbara man was driving eastbound on Sanja Cota Avenue in Santa Ynez about 8:40 p.m. when deputies allegedly saw him fail to stop at a stop sign at Edison Street and noticed the vehicle’s registration had expired in November 2019.
The man was cited for suspicion of failing to stop at a stop sign and driving with expired registration, and his vehicle was impounded.
INCIDENT — A 41-year-old Solvang resident reported his girlfriend’s 1995 dark-green Honda Accord was stolen sometime between 4 and 9:45 p.m.
He said the vehicle was locked and parked outside Leonardo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang while he went to work, and all the keys were accounted for.
INCIDENT — After a 34-year-old Los Angeles man was allegedly observed driving slower than the speed limit along Highway 246 at Skytt Mesa Drive, a deputy stopped him and allegedly found him exhibiting signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
One of the deputies who arrived to provide assistance conducted field sobriety tests on the man, who allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication with each one. He consented to a presumptive alcohol screening, which allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.182%.
The man was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and was released to the custody of his wife, who drove them back to their hotel.
INCIDENT — When a vehicle was stopped by deputies at 3400 Mission Drive in Santa Ynez for failure to signal for a turn, the 53-year-old Santa Maria woman driving was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Her 54-year-old passenger from Goleta was found to be on probation for driving under the influence with full search terms, and he allegedly admitted to possessing cannabis.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up methamphetamine, a used meth pipe and prescription drugs that had not been prescribed to the driver.
She was subsequently cited for suspicion of failure to use a turning signal, driving with a suspended or revoked license, two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, then was released at the scene.
Friday, Aug. 28:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 3 a.m. after 42-year-old Crystal Sullivan of Moorpark said she had entered her hotel room and found four people inside who did not belong there.
Deputies contacted the four individuals and their mother, who was in another room across the hall, and subsequently determined they had been given the two complimentary rooms, with the front desk erroneously assigning one of the rooms to two separate parties.
But while deputies were talking with Sullivan in the lobby, she allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, although she claimed she had not used any drugs and refused to provide a urine sample for analysis.
Deputies also determined a $5,000 warrant had been issued in Ventura County for Sullivan’s arrest on suspicion of possessing narcotics, and officials in that county were willing to extradite her.
Sullivan was subsequently arrested on the warrant and suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Her pet Chihuahua was released to a friend who arrived at the scene.
Saturday, Aug. 29:
INCIDENT — A missing license plate led deputies to stop a vehicle about 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 246 in Buellton, where they found both the 39-year-old woman driving and her 42-year-old passenger were on probation.
They also discovered a felony warrant had been issued in San Luis Obispo County for the passenger’s arrest, with bail set at $20,000, but officials there were not willing to extradite the suspect.
A subsequent search allegedly found the driver in possession of hydrocodone pills that did not belong to her, 3 grams of methamphetamine and open containers of cannabis.
She was subsequently cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing open containers of cannabis in a vehicle and having a license plate missing.
Deputies allegedly found a used hypodermic syringe at the feet of the passenger, who also was allegedly in possession of suboxone pills and sublingual films with no evidence of a prescription.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia for injecting a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — About 1:30 p.m., a Buellton woman reported someone had fraudulently opened a Verizon Wireless account in her name and run up a bill of $3,600.
Verizon could not provide the woman with any information about the account but agreed to remove it from her name.
INCIDENT — A 54-year-old Santa Barbara woman who had been banned from Chumash Casino Resort was detained about 10 p.m. by security guards, and she was subsequently cited for suspicion of trespassing and released.
INCIDENT — When deputies stopped a vehicle for having a taillight out near the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:30 p.m., they allegedly discovered the 30-year-old driver from Santa Maria did not possess a driver’s license but did allegedly possess a methamphetamine pipe and open containers of alcohol.
He was cited on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, possessing open containers of alcohol in a vehicle and driving without a license.
His 38-year-old passenger from Santa Maria was cited for possessing an open container in a vehicle but showed no signs of impairment and possessed a driver’s license, so he drove the pair from the scene.
ARREST — Deputies found 47-year-old Alireza Badinfekr of Winnetka asleep in his vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort, and when he was awakened allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of a central nervous system depressant.
When deputies asked him to step out of the vehicle, he dropped heroin-smoking materials on the driver’s seat.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed about 1 gram of black tar heroin and about 1 gram of methamphetamine.
Badinfekr was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
