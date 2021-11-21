The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Nov. 1:
INCIDENT — Displaying allegedly false tags on a license plate earned a driver an extra violation on a citation for driving an unregistered vehicle after she was stopped about 11:30 a.m. at Edison Street and Sanja Cota Avenue.
Deputies said both the month and year tags were fraudulent, and she was cited for suspicion of two Vehicle Code violations and released.
INCIDENT — Three people, two of whom were on probation with full search terms, were cited for a variety of Health and Safety Code and Vehicle Code violations after being stopped about 12:15 p.m. on Highway 246 near Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez.
The driver, a probationer, was found to have an expired driver’s license and allegedly in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was cited for suspicion of driving without a license and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
The passenger on probation was allegedly in possession of about 2 grams of suspected Xanax and methamphetamine pipes and was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Deputies said the backseat passenger was allegedly in possession of an open container of alcohol and about 4 grams of suspected Xanax and was cited for suspicion of having an open container in a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
After the three were cited and released, the backseat passenger claimed 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine found near one of the rear doors belonged to him, so the District Attorney’s Office will be asked to add a charge of possessing a controlled substance to his cited violations.
ARREST — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop for expired registration about 8:30 p.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.
Deputies discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for driver Dorothy Michelle Franks, who was allegedly driving without a license and without insurance, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was arrested on suspicion of those violations and the warrant.
Records also indicated multiple arrest warrants had been issued for passenger Michael Paul Feckenstoudt, who was also allegedly in violation of a domestic violence restraining order against Franks, and he was also taken into custody.
Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 2:
ARREST — After deputies made a traffic enforcement stop on Highway 246 at Riverview Drive in Buellton, they discovered driver Jon Jay Edwards was on probation with unlimited search terms, had a domestic violence restraining order against him for one of his passengers and was driving on a suspended license.
A subsequent search allegedly turned up a small baggie of cocaine, a shotgun and shotgun ammunition.
Edwards was arrested on suspicion of violating a criminal protective order, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, possessing a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license and booked into County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 4:
INCIDENT — Sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, someone pried open the back door of a residence on the 1800 block of Cottonwood Street in Solvang while the owners were on vacation, rummaged through drawers and threw items about the house, stealing approximately $8,000 worth of jewelry.
Deputies were uncertain if anything else was taken, but they were able to lift a fingerprint from the door that had been pried open.
Friday, Nov. 5:
INCIDENT — Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to determine who stole the wallet from an 85-year-old woman’s purse while she was shopping at a store on Highway 246 in Buellton, then subsequently ran up charges of more than $2,000 on her credit cards.
Saturday, Nov. 6:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for the person who broke into a woman’s house in the 2900 block of Ontiveros Road in Santa Ynez while she was sleeping.
The person ran off after she awoke and called out to ask who was there, and she subsequently heard them leaving in a vehicle.