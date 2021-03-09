The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Feb. 21:
INCIDENT — A 25-year-old Los Angeles woman was struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang as she was crossing in a crosswalk with flashing warning lights about 11:30 a.m.
She was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, then transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
The driver allegedly admitted to recently using methamphetamine and to being distracted when his vehicle struck the woman.
No further information was available.
INCIDENT — A 40-year-old Santa Maria man was cited for suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle, which was subsequently towed away, after he was stopped about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Refugio Road and Samantha Drive in Santa Ynez, where a number of mail thefts recently occurred, because he was reportedly driving suspiciously.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just before 4 p.m. on a report that a female guest had attacked a pit boss.
Deputies interviewed security officers and the suspect, a Ventura resident who had been drinking and denied she had done anything wrong.
Deputies said a review of security camera footage verified the security guards’ description of the incident that included the guest poking the pit boss in the chest several times and pushing him three times before grabbing his necktie and pulling on it.
The pit boss declined to seek prosecution but asked that the guest be banned from the casino. She was banned and was allowed to leave with her mother aboard the casino bus.
Tuesday, Feb. 23:
INCIDENT — A Santa Barbara woman was spotted just before noon looking into cars in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, where she allegedly entered two unlocked cars and took miscellaneous items.
The victims asked that she be prosecuted for petty theft, receiving stolen property and theft by altered or fraudulent access card. She was cited for suspicion of committing those crimes and was released.
INCIDENT — When one vehicle broadsided another at a low speed at Fifth and Oak streets in Solvang about 1 p.m., neither driver was injured.
The driver whose vehicle broadsided the other was allegedly found to be driving without a license, and the driver whose vehicle was struck was allegedly found to be driving on a suspended license.
No further information was available.
Wednesday, Feb. 24:
INCIDENT — Lost keys on a keychain labeled “Mail Box 7” were turned in at the substation by an unknown party about 10 a.m. and were booked for safekeeping.
INCIDENT — An Oxnard man who had allegedly been drinking and arguing with security guards at Chumash Casino Resort was detained about 3:15 p.m., cited for suspicion of public intoxication and causing a public disturbance and released.
Thursday, Feb. 25:
ARREST — Employees of Albertsons on Highway 246 in Buellton called deputies after they saw a woman walking around the store placing items in a cardboard box before walking past all the checkout stands and coming within a foot of the exit door around 12:30 p.m.
An employee stopped the woman, later identified as Jeanette Almanza, to ask for proof of purchase, whereupon she allegedly became confrontational with the employee, then dropped the box and left the store.
Deputies located her adjacent to the market and found she was on post-release community supervision after being sentenced for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, burglary and grand theft with a probation detainer pending.
She was arrested on suspicion of theft and transported to County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 26:
ARREST — After tenants in a residence on Cabrillo Lane in Santa Ynez had allegedly parked in a red zone, given Chumash Reservation Patrol deputies a hard time about it and refused to provide identification when requested, deputies were called to the location where the car was still parked in the red zone around 7:20 p.m.
When the couple was identified, deputies found the woman was on felony probation with full search terms.
A subsequent search allegedly turned up a gram of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe, and the man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Saturday, Feb. 27:
ARREST — While responding to a report of a driver possibly under the influence of alcohol in Fredensborg Canyon in Solvang, deputies spotted the blue Cadillac convertible eastbound on Mission Drive about 5:20 p.m.
The car turned left onto Pine Street, then left again onto Maple Avenue before it was stopped near the substation.
Driver Greg Glardon was allegedly under the influence of both alcohol and cannabis while driving on a suspended license, so he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.
Because the arrest was his fourth for DUI within 10 years, he was booked into County Jail with his bail set at $100,000 for the felony enhancement.
ARREST — After security guards spent 30 minutes repeatedly asking two men to leave Chumash Casino Resort because one of them was harassing custodians, deputies were summoned around 12:40 a.m.
Deputies found Christian Mendoza-Vargas, 29, who was accused of harassing custodians, and Israel Vargas Zavaleta, 40, allegedly extremely intoxicated on the casino floor.
Although neither of them agreed to leave, they would have been cited but allegedly wouldn’t provide identification for the citations. So they were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and trespassing and booked into County Jail.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.
ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., William Heintz, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.
ARREST — At 9:15 p.m., Miguel Garibay, 34, was arrested in the 700 block of De La Guerra Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; resisting an officer with additional force; possession of a controlled substance; and a probation violation.
Monday, Feb. 22
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and Hidden Pines Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of South Speed Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Cypress Street and South East Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.
Sunday, Feb. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of East Armstrong Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Mary Adam, 61, was arrested in the 1500 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:33 p.m., Alberto Castillo, 24, was arrested on a federal warrant in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking, then turned over to the FBI.
Saturday, Feb. 20
INCIDENT — At 1:53 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McCoy Lane and Village Green.
ARREST — At 1:12 a.m., Abisae Hernandez, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane and booked into Santa Barbara Count Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety.
ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Anthony Knight, 29, was arrested in 2200 block of Skyway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
ARREST — At 9:55 p.m., Johnny Lugo, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Taylor and Dejoy streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police while disregarding safety and committing a felony after release on bail.
Friday, Feb. 19:
INCIDENT — At 6:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.
INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East El Nido Court.
ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Hugo Sanchezgarcia, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Concepcion Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety, and released with a citation.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Pedro Juarez, 31, was arrested near the intersection of West Cook and South Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving without a license.
Thursday, Feb. 18
ARREST — At 3:36 p.m., Gabriel Tejeda, 29, was arrested near Bradley Road and Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Jonathan Blaies, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Depot Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Manuel Jacintos, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and misdemeanor child cruelty.
Sunday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Concepcion Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:07 a.m., Irma Gallardo, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 9:20 p.m., Brandon Bautista, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Jones Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Saturday, Feb. 13
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.
ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Alvaro Enriquez, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping.
Friday, Feb. 12
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 2:39 p.m., Jose Vargas, 23, was arrested in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Thursday, Feb. 11
INCIDENT — At 4:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Wood Mill Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 8:58 a.m., Raul Oseguera, 22, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, first-degree robbery, witness intimidation and vandalism.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jonathan Hays, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:17 p.m., Steven Madrigal, 40, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Depot Street and Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; and willful cruelty to a child.
Monday, Feb. 8
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Victoria Callaway, 18, was arrested in the 1200 block of Mira Flores Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, Feb. 7
ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Jose Santiago-Gonzalez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of East Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Feb. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:09 p.m., Samuel Eichert, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of Balboa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Friday, Feb. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 3:50 p.m., Jose Chavaria, 36, was arrested at Santa Maria Superior Court at 312 E. Cook St. and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:59 p.m., Crystal Montalvo, 42, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Thursday, Feb. 4
INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Nathan Huston, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West McCoy Lane.
Monday, Feb. 1
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 31
ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Edgar Lopez, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 12:29 a.m., Juan Ortiz, 33, was arrested near the intersection of North School and East Hermosa streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and driving without a license.
Saturday, Jan. 30
INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of South Haslam Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Michellee Galindo-Dimas, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Friday, Jan. 29
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
Thursday, Jan. 28
ARREST — At 2:21 p.m., Kevin Guevara, 24, was placed under arrest on a warrant at the Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, attempting to escape with force and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Krys Carminati, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Seaward Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Jan. 25
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.
Sunday, Jan. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Atlantic Place.
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.
INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of Crabtree Court.
ARREST — At 5:06 a.m., Jorge Lua, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, resisting an officer with additional force and harming a police horse or dog.
Saturday, Jan. 23
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.
Friday, Jan. 22
INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Matthew Brown, 36, was arrested in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; and threats.
ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, of Guadalupe was arrested on a warrant in Pismo Beach and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:49 p.m., Jessica Grose, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, witness intimidation and misdemeanor elder abuse.
ARREST — At 11:06 p.m., Leonel Gonzalez-Cortez, 20, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and threats.
ARREST — At 11:19 p.m., Joseph Torrez, 44, was arrested in the 2800 block of Stardust Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:32 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of West Curryer Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft and evading a police officer.
Thursday, Jan. 21
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Main and North Miller streets.
ARREST — At 11:16 p.m., Hosbaldo Valles, 46, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Canyon Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 2000 block of North Mariah Drive.
Monday, Jan. 18
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:35 p.m., Moises Felipe, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:59 p.m., Dustin Klucker, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Knudsen Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and conspiracy.
Sunday, Jan. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:10 a.m., Nicholas Segura, 56, was arrested in the 2400 block of La Costa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:44 a.m., Mathew West, 37, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Tatiana Valencia, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:58 p.m., Braulio Hernandez, 52, was arrested in the 600 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Jan. 16
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Steven Blanco, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Betteravia Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Michael Kiss, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of Poppy Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and contempt of court.
Friday, Jan. 15
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Arnulfo Ortiz-Juarez, 43, was arrested in the 600 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Thursday, Jan. 14
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Joseph Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of Pacheco Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:46 a.m., Miguel Ortiz Rivera, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition.
ARREST — At 5:49 a.m., Julian Gomez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of firearm with gross negligence and illegally carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
ARREST — At 1 p.m., Robert Fernandez, 65, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Alder Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation involving victims under 10 and continuous sex abuse of a child.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Melanie Court.
ARREST — At 12:57 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Gerardo Quintanar, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
Monday, Jan. 11
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired into the air in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2400 block of North Teelynne Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:57 p.m., Santino Santella, 28, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Carlos Barraza 48, was arrested in the 1600 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
INCIDENT — At At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Marco Espinoza, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a firearm and vandalism.
Sunday, Jan. 10
INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of Via Sabroso.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Saturday, Jan. 9
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the area of West Sonya Lane and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:35 a.m., Felipe Chavez, 34, was arrested near the intersection of North Broadway and West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, DUI and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 8:39 a.m., Robert Walker, 37, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 22, was arrested in the 800 block of West Raaberg Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations.
Friday, Jan. 8
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a court order and first-degree burglary.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.
ARREST — At 3:26 a.m., James Jones, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded gun in a public place.
Thursday, Jan. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of West Lemon Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Battles Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.
Monday, Jan. 4
INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2100 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT— At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 9:56 a.m., Kevin Aguilar-Millan, 23, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 100 block of West Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, false imprisonment and misrepresentation.
Sunday, Jan. 3
INCIDENT — At 7:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Stanford Road and North Berkeley Way.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Guadalalupe Vasquez, 19, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and obstruction, and released on $0 bail.
ARREST — At 5:30 p.m., Daisy Ruiz, 18, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and obstruction.
Saturday, Jan. 2
INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2700 block of South Santa Barbara Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 900 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
Friday, Jan. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:19 a.m., Noel Flores, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:57 a.m., Alex Chavez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Arturo Alvarado, 56, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and threats.
Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
INCIDENT — At 2 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.
ARREST — At 1:10 p.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Central and South East avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:33 p.m., Gabriel Aguilar, 43, was arrested on a warrant at the Franklin County Jail in Ozark, Arkansas, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Thursday, Dec. 31
INCIDENT — At 12:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Joseph Tobin, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.
ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Maximilliano Alonzo, 27, was arrested at Kern County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 8:46 p.m., Christian Zurita, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 28
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 1:01 a.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, witness intimidation and violating a domestic violence restraining order resulting in injury and threats.
ARREST — At 6:01 p.m., Alberto Arroyo, 29, was arrested near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, Dec. 27
INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., Jonathan Echevarria, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse.
Saturday, Dec. 26
INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Durham Way and South Syracuse Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Lolita Lane and South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 5:36 p.m., Emerardo Zurita, 31, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Pato Avenue and Morales Street in Cuyama and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism, burglary and violation of a court order.
Santa Maria Police received two calls for fireworks.
Friday, Dec. 25
INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.
ARREST — At 8:26 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Pershing Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and probation violations.
Santa Maria Police received six calls for fireworks.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Thursday, Dec. 24
INCIDENT — At 5:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of person brandishing a weapon in the 2500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Cabo San Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller Court and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of South Smith Street.
ARREST — At 5 p.m., Ana Contreras, 35, was arrested in the 1200 block of Keystone Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Leocadio Gonzalez, 20, was arrested in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism, false imprisonment, obstruction and domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 11 calls for fireworks.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:57 a.m., Raul Jimenez, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, Dec. 20
INCIDENT — At 10:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Arriba Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1900 block of North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Veronica Ramos, 46, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Capitola Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Armando Barrigan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Betteravia and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 7:48 p.m., Diego Guzman, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Via Carro and Hacienda Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 8:02 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Marlyn Funes, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Monday, Dec. 21
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 6:25 a.m., Hugo Ramirez, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm; unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon; unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm; assault with intent to rape; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Jacob Parra, 24, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 8:29 p.m., Timothy Bassett, 61, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Nancy Mastropieri, 68, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Baylor Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and elder abuse.
Saturday, Dec. 19
INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1900 block of South Vista De Oro.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Jesus Ruiz, 21, was arrested in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Nadia Camacho, 26, was arrested in 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Dec. 18
INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 800 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 900 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 5:28 a.m., Erika Montano, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:48 a.m., Yoany Gonzalez, 30, was arrested on Highway 1 near Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.
ARREST — At 2:14 p.m., Abraham Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with force, with possible great bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, Dec. 17
INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Justin Michael Orozco, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Douglas Sanati, 55, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 13
ARREST — At 1:46 p.m., Faith Rey, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; elder abuse and contempt of court.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Julio Arroyo, 46, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily force and a probation violation.
Monday, Dec. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
Saturday, Dec. 12
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 300 block of East Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Alberto Venegas, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.
Thursday, Dec. 10
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 1:31 a.m., Gabriel Zepeda, 44, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 1:44 a.m., Francisco Alaman, 30, was arrested in the 500 block of East El Nido Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and cruelty to a child, with possible injury or death.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
ARREST — At 7:09 p.m., Jose Meza, 51, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department station, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.
ARREST — At 7:20 p.m., Scott Daley, 30, was arrested near Santa Maria Way and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 7:54 p.m., Lucio Lopez, 61, was arrested in the 200 block of Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism and battery on a first responder.
Sunday, Dec. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1400 block of North Concord Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Florencio Solano-Ortiz, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 11:57 p.m., Dietmar Anielski, 56, was arrested in the 800 block of West Donovand Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Dec. 7
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of North Elizabeth and East Main streets.
Saturday, Dec. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit near the intersection of North McClelland and East Williams streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Andrew Chamberlain, 26, was arrested in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:53 a.m., Clarissa Ortiz, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 300 block of West Montecito Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, resisting an officer with additional force.
Thursday, Dec. 3
INCIDENT — At 5:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Thornburg and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:36 a.m., Juventino Najera, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 1:38 p.m., Jeannette Almanza, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested at the County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on a probation detainer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, grand theft, identity theft and probation violations.
Friday, Dec. 4
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Syracuse Lane.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Julio Tadeolopez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Lemon and Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury and hit-and-run with property damage.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Cox Lane.
INCIDENT — 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of North Mon Chere Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Joel McClain was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous child sexual abuse, possession and distribution of child pornography.
ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Xavier Juarez, 34, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mon Chere Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury.
Sunday, Nov. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 100 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Misael Maldonado, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 1:02 p.m., Jesus Vivas, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration and oral copulation, using force.
ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Jose Rivera, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking/violating a temporary restraining order and probation violations.
Saturday, Nov. 28
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Nov. 27
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Shantelle Ruiz, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cox Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:39 a.m., Daquan Funches, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Raul Torres, 36, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Headquarters, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Eric Rochlem, 44, was arrested on a federal ATF warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, illegally importing ammunition and possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.
Thursday, Nov. 26
INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Jocelyn Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 23
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.
Saturday, Nov. 21
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2600 block of South Del Sur.
ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Alberto Munguia, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Cayce Rocco, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Friday, Nov. 20
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Mario Hernandez-Olivio, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Claudio Garcia, 37, was arrested near the intersection of Westgate Road and Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Thursday, Nov. 19
INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 16
INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Sunday, Nov. 15
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and West Gunner Street.