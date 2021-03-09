The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Feb. 21:

INCIDENT — A 25-year-old Los Angeles woman was struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang as she was crossing in a crosswalk with flashing warning lights about 11:30 a.m.

She was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, then transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The driver allegedly admitted to recently using methamphetamine and to being distracted when his vehicle struck the woman.

No further information was available.

INCIDENT — A 40-year-old Santa Maria man was cited for suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle, which was subsequently towed away, after he was stopped about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Refugio Road and Samantha Drive in Santa Ynez, where a number of mail thefts recently occurred, because he was reportedly driving suspiciously.

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just before 4 p.m. on a report that a female guest had attacked a pit boss.

Deputies interviewed security officers and the suspect, a Ventura resident who had been drinking and denied she had done anything wrong.

Deputies said a review of security camera footage verified the security guards’ description of the incident that included the guest poking the pit boss in the chest several times and pushing him three times before grabbing his necktie and pulling on it.

The pit boss declined to seek prosecution but asked that the guest be banned from the casino. She was banned and was allowed to leave with her mother aboard the casino bus.

Tuesday, Feb. 23:

INCIDENT — A Santa Barbara woman was spotted just before noon looking into cars in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, where she allegedly entered two unlocked cars and took miscellaneous items.

The victims asked that she be prosecuted for petty theft, receiving stolen property and theft by altered or fraudulent access card. She was cited for suspicion of committing those crimes and was released.

INCIDENT — When one vehicle broadsided another at a low speed at Fifth and Oak streets in Solvang about 1 p.m., neither driver was injured.

The driver whose vehicle broadsided the other was allegedly found to be driving without a license, and the driver whose vehicle was struck was allegedly found to be driving on a suspended license.

No further information was available.

Wednesday, Feb. 24:

INCIDENT — Lost keys on a keychain labeled “Mail Box 7” were turned in at the substation by an unknown party about 10 a.m. and were booked for safekeeping.

INCIDENT — An Oxnard man who had allegedly been drinking and arguing with security guards at Chumash Casino Resort was detained about 3:15 p.m., cited for suspicion of public intoxication and causing a public disturbance and released.

Thursday, Feb. 25:

ARREST — Employees of Albertsons on Highway 246 in Buellton called deputies after they saw a woman walking around the store placing items in a cardboard box before walking past all the checkout stands and coming within a foot of the exit door around 12:30 p.m.

An employee stopped the woman, later identified as Jeanette Almanza, to ask for proof of purchase, whereupon she allegedly became confrontational with the employee, then dropped the box and left the store.

Deputies located her adjacent to the market and found she was on post-release community supervision after being sentenced for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, burglary and grand theft with a probation detainer pending.

She was arrested on suspicion of theft and transported to County Jail.

Friday, Feb. 26:

ARREST — After tenants in a residence on Cabrillo Lane in Santa Ynez had allegedly parked in a red zone, given Chumash Reservation Patrol deputies a hard time about it and refused to provide identification when requested, deputies were called to the location where the car was still parked in the red zone around 7:20 p.m.

When the couple was identified, deputies found the woman was on felony probation with full search terms.

A subsequent search allegedly turned up a gram of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe, and the man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

Saturday, Feb. 27:

ARREST — While responding to a report of a driver possibly under the influence of alcohol in Fredensborg Canyon in Solvang, deputies spotted the blue Cadillac convertible eastbound on Mission Drive about 5:20 p.m.

The car turned left onto Pine Street, then left again onto Maple Avenue before it was stopped near the substation.

Driver Greg Glardon was allegedly under the influence of both alcohol and cannabis while driving on a suspended license, so he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence.

Because the arrest was his fourth for DUI within 10 years, he was booked into County Jail with his bail set at $100,000 for the felony enhancement.

ARREST — After security guards spent 30 minutes repeatedly asking two men to leave Chumash Casino Resort because one of them was harassing custodians, deputies were summoned around 12:40 a.m.

Deputies found Christian Mendoza-Vargas, 29, who was accused of harassing custodians, and Israel Vargas Zavaleta, 40, allegedly extremely intoxicated on the casino floor.

Although neither of them agreed to leave, they would have been cited but allegedly wouldn’t provide identification for the citations. So they were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and trespassing and booked into County Jail.