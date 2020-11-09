Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Oct. 25:
INCIDENT — At about 3:50 p.m., a Buellton resident reported several Biden-Harris campaign signs were stolen from seven yards in Buellton and Solvang and found at the River View Park basketball court in Buellton.
No surveillance video was available for any of the thefts.
Then about 8:35 p.m., a Solvang resident reported her Biden-Harris signs had been stolen six times, but no potential suspects were identified.
Monday, Oct. 26:
INCIDENT — A 74-year-old Solvang resident reported just before 11 a.m. that he sent a $161 check payable to Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church to Montecito Bank and Trust on Sept. 15.
He later found the check had been processed on Oct. 22 for $1,600 and payable to a “Martha Murphy.” No additional information was available on the back of the check, and the man completed his bank’s affidavit of forgery forms.
INCIDENT — About 1:45 p.m. a resident in the 600 block of Roskilde Road in Solvang reported several of the neighborhood mailboxes were found open, and an Amazon package that had been delivered the previous day was missing.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 3200 block of Roblar Avenue in Santa Ynez reported at about 7:50 a.m. that someone had entered a barn on the fenced property and stole 10 to 15 gallons of gasoline, cut a hose and rummaged through a tool box.
Tuesday, Oct. 27:
ARREST — About 1:20 p.m., a man was reported running in and out of traffic on Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton and at one point jumped into the back seat of a vehicle and asked to be taken to the hospital.
The driver refused and told the man to get out, which he did but then proceeded to open doors to other cars.
Deputies contacted Erik Avila and allegedly found him sweating profusely, talking to people who were not there, thought he had been shot and said he had been using “dope.”
A records check turned up warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on those and for suspicion of disturbing the peace.
The reporting parties refused to seek prosecution for his alleged other crimes.
ARREST — When a woman who had been banned from the Chumash Casino Resort was found on the property, deputies discovered a felony warrant had been issued in Santa Barbara County for her arrest.
During a search of Amberlee Ann Foster’s belongings, deputies allegedly located a small amount of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, liquid suboxone and a Xanax bar in her purse.
She was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and on suspicion of possessing controlled substances without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Thursday, Oct. 29:
ARREST — After conducting a traffic stop just before 7 p.m. at Highway 246 and Thumbelina Drive in Buellton, deputies allegedly found Joseph Fuerch in possession of about 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded .22-caliber revolver.
He was arrested and booked on suspicion of various narcotics and weapons violations.
ARREST — Deputies patrolling the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort came across Juan Padilla of Santa Maria hanging out in the back of a friend’s rented Jeep Wrangler.
A records check revealed a felony warrant had been issued for his arrest for stalking, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.
During his arrest on the warrant, deputies conducted a search that allegedly turned up heroin, methamphetamine and two meth pipes.
Padilla was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Friday, Oct. 30:
ARREST — During a routine patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, deputies contacted Tomson Tonyala of Panorama as he sat in his Chevrolet Blazer and determined he was allegedly displaying signs of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
After a drug abuse assessment evaluation, deputies conducted a probable-cause search of his vehicle and allegedly found 8 grams of methamphetamine and three meth pipes.
Tonyala was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.