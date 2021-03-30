The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, March 14:

INCIDENT — A man reported about 4 a.m. a Milwaukee leaf blower, a Pioneer subwoofer and several carpentry tools were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at the San Marcos Hotel in Buellton.

The total loss was estimated at $1,350.

INCIDENT — Deputies used a player’s card, surveillance video and booking photos to identify a suspect in the theft of a woman’s purse that was left unattended at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The woman lost $600 and her credit cards, which the suspect attempted to use in Lompoc. Two card purchases were declined, but an online purchase was made with a $150 Amazon gift card.

Deputies planned to arrest the suspect.

Monday, March 15:

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for the person who stole outgoing mail that contained a check from a mailbox in the 4000 block of Via Rancheros in Santa Ynez.

The suspect altered the payee’s name and the amount of the check to $1,240 and deposited it March 18.

INCIDENT — Members of the Sheriff’s Office bomb squad were called to the Buellton substation about 11 a.m. to investigate a hand grenade that had been turned in for destruction and contacted the person who turned it in.

Bomb squad members found the man was setting up an estate sale and found the grenade and several other devices in the mobile home of an elderly man being placed in a conservatorship.

At the mobile home, the squad members found 12 inert hand grenades, three grenade launchers, a fusing system, an aerial flare and four other unknown pieces of ordnance.

An explosive ordnance disposal team from Vandenberg Air Force Base took custody of the items for destruction.

INCIDENT — Deputies responding to a report of someone under the influence driving from Solvang to Buellton located the suspect’s vehicle, which immediately pulled into the parking lot of the Hitching Post on Highway 246.

They determined the driver, Stacy Ann Shafer, of San Ramon, who claimed to be a sovereign citizen, was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.

A subsequent search of her vehicle allegedly turned up methamphetamine, a meth pipe and various prescription drugs.

Shafer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, March 17:

INCIDENT — Sometime overnight, someone entered the Chumash Museum construction area in the 3500 block of Numancia Street in Santa Ynez, kicked in a locked inside door of an unfinished building and stole two Milwaukee Rocket Tower Lights, a Milwaukee hammer drill, three 18-volt, 12-amp batteries, a portable power distribution box and a wrench set.

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 p.m. for a person who was acting extremely odd.

There, they contacted John Langley and arrested him on a felony no-bail warrant from Kern County.

Thursday, March 18:

INCIDENT — After security guards asked a highly intoxicated man to leave Chumash Casino Resort around 2:55 p.m., he instead pushed one of the security guards and was subsequently detained.

Deputies arrived and issued the man a citation for suspicion of being drunk in public, and he was released to the custody of a friend.

Friday, March 19:

INCIDENT — When two men were contacted by deputies in the El Rancho Market parking lot in Santa Ynez about 3:55 p.m., one of them appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The man allegedly admitted to having drugs on his person, and a subsequent search allegedly revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

When the second man was searched, he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and a used meth pipe.

Both men were given citations for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and were released.

INCIDENT — An employee of Lemos Pet Supply in the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang reported about 3:20 p.m. that her purse had been stolen from an employee area of the store.

The following morning, her husband found the purse in an alleyway behind the shop by using a GPS app to track the phone that was still in the purse, although $20 was missing.

Deputies said the surveillance cameras were not working at the time of the theft and there are no suspects.

ARREST — After he was involved in a minor traffic collision, Humberto Najero was allegedly found to be driving on a suspended license and on parole with the California Department of Corrections.

A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a 9mm handgun round and a methamphetamine pipe in his backpack.

Najero pulled away from deputies and attempted to flee but was caught, arrested and booked on suspicion of resisting arrest and being a person prohibited from owning a firearm but found in possession of ammunition.