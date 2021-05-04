The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, April 18:

INCIDENT — A woman in the 800 block of Kolding Avenue in Solvang reported shortly before 11 a.m. that her locked vehicle had been burglarized sometime overnight.

An iPad, a speaker and several banking documents were stolen with an estimated loss of $1,200.

INCIDENT — About 11:40 a.m., a Santa Ynez man reported his 10-foot, 6-inch rigid inflatable boat had been stolen from the Hollister Ranch area, where it had been anchored about 50 yards offshore.

He last saw the boat about 7 p.m. on April 17 and discovered it was missing at 7 a.m. the following day.

Monday, April 19:

INCIDENT — Operators of the Wine Valley Inn in the 1500 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang reported about 9:15 a.m. they had arrived at work to find the hotel’s front and rear doors open.

They subsequently discovered the maintenance shop doors had been forced open and approximately $1,623 worth of shop tools had been stolen.

INCIDENT — After deputies stopped a vehicle for having a device to obscure the license plate about 9:45 p.m. on Highway 246 near the airport, the driver allegedly admitted he did not have a license, and deputies said a search turned up a burnt spoon.

The driver was issued a citation, and his vehicle was towed away.

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Silverado about 10:40 p.m. for speeding and having dark tinted windows on Sanja Cota Avenue near the Chumash Casino Resort and spotted a methamphetamine bong in plain view inside.

A subsequent search allegedly revealed methamphetamine and shaved or bump keys generally used to defeat locks.

The man and woman who were in the pickup were issued citations, and the vehicle was towed away.

Tuesday, April 20:

INCIDENT — About 12:20 a.m., as deputies approached a man sitting in his vehicle inside the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, he allegedly attempted to hide something under a blanket.

Deputies located a smoking methamphetamine pipe near where he was trying to hide something, and the man was issued a citation.

At the same time, deputies spotted a man twitching in his sleep and allegedly saw burnt tin foil in the back of a vehicle in the parking structure.

A probable cause search allegedly turned up 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, a usable amount of fentanyl, four hypodermic syringes loaded with fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

The man provided the names of two friends who were located in the resort by casino security personnel and brought to the vehicle in the parking structure, where each of the three allegedly claimed ownership of their respective narcotics and paraphernalia.

The three were issued citations, banned from the casino by security personnel and released at the scene.

INCIDENT — About 11:40 a.m., the owner of J Woeste in Los Olivos reported his business in the 2000 block of Alamo Pintado Road had been burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. April 19, when the shop had been closed and secured, and 8:30 a.m. that day.

An employee arrived at that time and found the cabinets above the cash register open and several bank bags containing $1,276.80 missing. Investigators determined the thief made entry through an unlocked office door.

INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 4:20 p.m. at Highway 246 and Skytt Mesa Drive for a missing license plate, deputies found the driver’s license was suspended and had been suspended five times.

The man was issued a citation, and his vehicle was released to a person with a valid driver’s license.

Wednesday, April 21:

INCIDENT — About 1:45 a.m., deputies came across a man at the Shell gas station on Highway 246 in Buellton with a methamphetamine pipe that was allegedly clearly visible sticking out of his jacket pocket.

The man admitted he was on probation and consented to a search of his person, which allegedly resulted in the discovery of a methamphetamine pipe, 18 grams of meth and a key to a local thrift store he claimed to have found.

He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and theft through failure to return found property to its owner, then was released from the scene.

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 600 block of McMurray Road in Buellton about 10:50 a.m. to investigate an abandoned vehicle on private property and discovered the 2012 Toyota Prius had been reported stolen in Lompoc.

Unable to contact the owner, deputies had it towed and stored, but while investigating the abandoned car they learned a motorhome had been stolen from a dirt field off McMurray Road.

While one deputy was getting vehicle information from the owner, the other deputy discovered the motorhome parked behind the nearby Chumash Training Center. The motorhome was returned to the owner.

INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for whoever obtained a Solvang man’s debit card information and withdrew $16,185.03 from his account.

The man told deputies about 11:20 a.m. that the fraudulent withdrawals took place April 5, with 13 separate withdrawals of $1,031.95 for a total of $13,415.35 being made at 5 a.m. at ATM 34 in Santa Ynez Valley and seven withdrawals totaling $2,769.68 made later at an ATM in Oxnard.

INCIDENT — About 2:15 p.m., a deputy spotted a Nissan cargo van traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to stay in its lane, so the deputy made an enforcement stop in Buellton.

While speaking with the occupants, the deputy detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, and the driver, who turned out to be unlicensed, said he was transporting 5,000 cannabis plants.

A sheriff’s sergeant arrived and determined the possession and transportation of the plants violated cannabis laws, and a subsequent search of the van also turned up 30 pounds of processed cannabis packaged by weight.

The driver was cited for suspicion of driving without a license and transporting cannabis for sale, the van was impounded and the cannabis was seized by narcotics detectives.

INCIDENT — A resident of the 2100 block of Creekside Drive reported about 4:20 p.m. that someone had stolen her wallet and her son’s baseball bag, and another Creekside Drive resident told deputies a black duffle bag containing doula paperwork had been stolen from her vehicle.

In a nearby trash can, deputies discovered a panda-logo Jansport backpack containing homework of a Kolding Avenue resident’s young daughter and returned the backpack to its owner.

Deputies said another Creekside Drive resident also reported a theft using the Sheriff’s Office online report system.

Thursday, April 22:

INCIDENT — Deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in contacting two people who had been reported smashing the windows of a vehicle behind 35 Industrial Way in Buellton about 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they spotted a man and woman standing beside a Chevrolet Malibu, and when the man saw the deputies, he fled westward through a vacant field. Deputies pursued him for a short distance before giving up the chase.

The woman identified the man as her boyfriend and said they were smashing out the windows because he had broken them a few days before in a domestic dispute that Lompoc Police Department officers had responded to.

Friday, April 23:

ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 1 a.m. after Michael Reardon was found slumped over a slot machine on the gaming floor.

They realized a warrant had been issued for Reardon’s arrest, so he was taken into custody.

INCIDENT — A man attempting to turn left from Nykobing onto Mission Drive in Solvang about 6 a.m. pulled directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which could not avoid a collision.

Deputies said the man could not provide a driver’s license because it had been suspended or revoked and surrendered to the DMV. The vehicle he was driving was also not insured and not registered, but he claimed he had just purchased the vehicle and was test-driving it.

A report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office requesting prosecution for driving without a license, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to yield the right of way to oncoming cross traffic.

ARREST — Bianca Tevino was arrested on a felony no-bail warrant about 11:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

ARREST — When deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle at Sanja Cota and Edison Street in Santa Ynez about 9 p.m., they discovered the occupants were Diego Armando Ramirez and a woman who was protected from him by two separate “no contact” orders.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of willful disobedience of a court order.

ARREST — Chumash Casino Resort security guards called deputies regarding Ramon Guitierrez and signed a citizen’s arrest form seeking prosecution about 11:20 p.m.

Guitierrez was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of trespassing and public intoxication.

Saturday, April 24:

INCIDENT — When deputies stopped a vehicle for having a license plate light out about 2:10 a.m., they allegedly found the driver had a marijuana pipe packed with marijuana sitting in plain view on the passenger seat.

The man allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine six hours earlier, and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up two meth pipes and a usable amount of methamphetamine.

He was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, April 25:

ARREST — About 12:30 a.m., deputies contacted Destiny Tellez and Steve Bautista in the self-parking structure at Chumash Casino Resort and discovered two felony warrants for Tellez’s arrest had been issued in Santa Clara County.

They also allegedly found the two were in possession of 22 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, $865 in cash, several small baggies used for distribution and text messages related to drug sales.

Tellez was arrested on the warrants and both were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and possessing and using found property without attempting to return it to its owner.

