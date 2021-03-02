The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Feb. 14:

INCIDENT — A Los Olivos resident out of the country since March reported about 1 p.m. that when her real estate agent went to the woman’s property, she discovered her John Deere Gator utility terrain vehicle was missing.

The UTV had been left with the keys in an unlocked barn.

INCIDENT — A small bag containing a bicycle repair kit and keys that was found on Chalk Hill Road in Solvang was turned in at the sheriff’s substation and booked for safekeeping.

Monday, Feb. 15:

INCIDENT — About 11:45 a.m., a 2-horsepower air compressor and a Makita 2708 table saw were reported stolen from a construction site in the 2700 block of North Refugio Road in Los Olivos.

Someone apparently entered the empty house and stole the items sometime during the weekend.

ARREST — Deputies called to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just after 4 p.m. for a car burglary found that undercover officers had detained a suspect, identified as Santa Maria transient Juan Pablo Martinez, they located walking along Sanja Cota.

A witness allegedly saw Martinez hunched over in the rear seat of a vehicle, and when Martinez saw the witness, he quickly walked away.

Martinez claimed he saw the vehicle door open and was merely trying to close it for the owner.

Meanwhile, another vehicle was reported to have been ransacked and had wires pulled from under the dashboard, and when security personnel reviewed surveillance footage, they allegedly saw Martinez walking around the vehicle, then the dome and brake lights come on.

Martinez was arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of tampering with, vandalizing or removing something from a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

Tuesday, Feb. 16:

INCIDENT — After previously being permanently banned from the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, security personnel discovered Santa Maria resident Rommel Manalo Miranda on the property around 8:15 a.m.

Deputies determined misdemeanor arrest warrants for Miranda had been issued in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, so he was arrested and booked into County Jail.

INCIDENT — Just after noon, a Santa Ynez resident reported finding random pieces of mail scattered around an open field in front of her home in the 1100 block of Meadowvale Road.

Deputies planned to locate the owners of the mail to return it and see if they could provide any suspect information.

ARREST — Security officers called deputies to the Chumash Casino Resort just before 11 p.m. for a man who was intoxicated and was being removed from the property.

Jacob Rogers allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, rapid and slurred speech, an unsteady gait and was unable to stay focused or operate his cellphone to contact someone to give him a ride.

Deputies arrested Rogers on suspicion of being intoxicated in public, and during a subsequent search they allegedly found Xanax bars in a vitamin container, gabapentin in a pill bottle without a prescription and dried, apparently psychedelic mushrooms in a bag.

Rogers was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing a prescription drug without a prescription.

Thursday, Feb. 18:

INCIDENT — Just after 10 a.m., a resident of the 4900 block of Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez reported that her garage alarm had gone off at about 3:12 a.m., but she thought it was a malfunction and did not investigate.

Then about 7 a.m., she went into the garage and found it had been rummaged through, although nothing was apparently missing, and the door was unlocked.

INCIDENT — Deputies patrolling the self-parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:20 p.m. came across two people sitting in a vehicle who appeared to have used drugs.

The two were searched, and deputies allegedly found approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine on the man and about 13 grams of meth and a meth pipe on the woman.

Both were given citations for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, and the woman also was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

ARREST — Deputies came across two people sitting in a vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort self-parking structure about 11:20 p.m. and found a felony warrant had been issued in Ventura County for the arrest of one of them, Evert Smith.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into County Jail.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a backpack belonging to the other man that contained methamphetamine, a meth pipe and other meth paraphernalia, and he was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

Friday, Feb. 19:

INCIDENT — Deputies found a 66-year-old registered sex offender from San Luis Obispo County and a woman from Lompoc parked to the rear of Albertsons in Buellton about 1:15 a.m.

The man allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of a stimulant, and during a search, a usable amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found in the man’s pocket and in the woman’s purse.

Deputies cited the man for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and both were cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

ARREST — Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in mail theft in the 1500 to 1800 blocks of Viborg Road in Solvang about 6 a.m. spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car heading southbound on Alisal Road.

After stopping the vehicle, deputies allegedly found mail taken from those blocks of Viborg Road as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and used meth pipes.

Occupants Kelden Strawhun and Amber Escobedo were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said any other residents of the area who believe they are victims of mail theft should contact U.S. Postal Service inspector John Piatrowski at 202-689-5652.

INCIDENT — A Buellton resident reported about 9:45 a.m. that a man who had been living in his minivan around the city for the past month had been exposing himself while exercising in Valley Vineyard Park wearing only a pair of shorts.

A deputy explained the illegal camping laws to the man, who refused housing assistance but wanted to stay in Buellton, and he was advised he is subject to citations if caught staying overnight in his van.

INCIDENT — About 12:30 p.m., deputies received a report that someone had pried the lock off the door to the cart storage barn at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course on Highway 154 and stole a golf cart valued at $2,000.

Saturday, Feb. 20:

INCIDENT — A Santa Maria woman found sleeping in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez just before 4 a.m. allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She refused to provide a urine sample, but a search of her vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 8 gramps of crystal methamphetamine in her wallet and a meth pipe in the trunk.

She was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

INCIDENT — About 9:52 a.m., deputies went to Hotel Corque to assist security officers in removing a guest who became angry over having his temperature taken numerous times when he entered the facility and threw two shoe boxes at the staff, hitting the receptionist with one of them.

The receptionist filed a citizen’s arrest form for battery, and a report was forward to the District Attorney’s Office for filing charges. The man was escorted off the property and banned from returning.

INCIDENT — Responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn in Buellton about 10:45 p.m., deputies found an Arizona man who was allegedly in possession of a methamphetamine pipe but apparently not under the influence of the drug.

He was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and given directions to Arizona.