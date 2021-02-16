The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Monday, Feb. 1:

INCIDENT — The owner of Copenhagen Liquor at 1645 Mission Drive in Solvang reported about 10:30 a.m. that someone stole a Plexiglas display case containing a variety of Puff Bar disposable vaping devices from the store.

An estimated value of $100 was assigned to the display case, but the vaping devices inside had an estimated value of $3,500 to $4,000.

Tuesday, Feb. 2:

ARREST — After a car left the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and headed toward Happy Canyon Road about 1:34 a.m., a senior deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle near Highway 154 and Armour Ranch Road.

Two passengers were given citations for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. But driver William Bland Bender was wanted for resisting arrest or interfering with a police officer and was arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail.

ARREST — Deputies were called to the Motel 6 in Buellton about 2:45 a.m. for a guest who allegedly had been knocking on other room doors, threatening other guests and refusing to stay in his room.

After leaving his room again, Bryan James Unzueta allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine and drinking heavily, so he was arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication.

ARREST — Security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort in Solvang asked Nicole Spallino to leave the casino property, which she did, but she returned later and was again contacted by security investigators.

Spallino was told to leave the property but initially refused. Eventually, she left, but as she did, she allegedly spit on one of the security investigators.

A citizen’s arrest complaint was signed by security personnel, and Spallino was arrested around 4:50 a.m. and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery.

Wednesday, Feb. 3:

INCIDENT — Investigators are attempting to identify the person who used the credit card information of a woman living on Fifth Street in Solvang to purchase a $647 green iPhone 11.

INCIDENT — The owners of La Morena Market on Fir Avenue in Solvang reported about 8:45 p.m. that someone entered the store and stole three bags of Doritos chips valued at just over $5.

ARREST — Deputies were called to Six Flags Circle in Buellton about 9 p.m. for a reported vehicle burglary in progress, with the suspect fleeing on foot, and about 2 minutes after the call, a deputy stopped a car driving out of the neighborhood.

Driver Andrew Riley allegedly told the deputy he was headed toward his girlfriend’s house on Highway 246 but couldn’t explain why he was in the neighborhood.

After allegedly admitting to having illegal narcotics in his car, he was placed under arrest for suspected drug violations and the person who called in the burglary identified him as the suspect.

A subsequent search allegedly turned up a stolen remote control for a garage door, a misappropriated handicapped placard, a Rigid drill, a Rigid reciprocating saw, an articulating stabilizer for a cell phone, Fiskars hedge clippers and five pairs of sunglasses.

Investigators said Riley is also the suspect in the theft of a bicycle on Valley Dairy Road in Buellton.

Riley was arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Thursday, Feb. 4:

ARREST — About 7:10 a.m., a resident of the 80 block of Bundy Circle, just off Six Flags Circle, in Buellton reported that morning or the night before, someone had stolen his tool bag from his car parked in front of his house.

Knowing that the night before deputies had arrested Andrew Riley nearby, allegedly in possession of items stolen from various vehicles in the area, the responding deputy searched the area and found the resident’s tool bag behind a sprinkler box in the greenbelt area between Bundy Circle and Shadow Mountain Drive.

The bag and contents were inventoried and documented as recovered stolen property. A review of surveillance footage later allegedly implicated Riley in the theft of the tool bag.

Friday, Feb. 5:

INCIDENT — Just after 8 a.m., deputies found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle parked at 3400 Highway 246, where the Chumash Casino Resort is located, in Santa Ynez.

He consented to a vehicle search, during which deputies allegedly found burned aluminum foil — commonly used for smoking illegal drugs — on the floorboard of the driver’s seat.

He was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released to await a ride because he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Security personnel from the casino were called to the scene and banned the man from entering Chumash properties.

INCIDENT — After a man was stopped for a traffic violation about 11 a.m. at the Highway 246 junction with Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, he was found to be driving with a license suspended for refusing to submit to a drug or alcohol test.

He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of and admitted to using methamphetamine.

He was cited for suspicion of driving on a suspended license and released. He was unable to located a licensed driver to remove his vehicle, so it was towed away.

INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a mid-2000s dark-blue Honda Civic with three white stickers in the back window after it turned around in the Jim Vreeland Ford parking lot and backed into a red 2002 Ford Thunderbird about 1:10 p.m., then left without stopping.

INCIDENT — About 1:20 p.m., a Buellton resident reported someone cut the catalytic converter from his 1998 Ford F-350 parked on Via Corona near Cliffrose Lane.

Deputies said based on the cut pattern, the unit appeared to have been removed using a power saw. A check of surveillance cameras in the area failed to reveal a suspect.

Saturday, Feb. 6:

ARREST — After deputies spotted a red Ford pickup circling blocks between Edison and Faraday streets just before 1 a.m., they stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation in the 1000 block of Cuesta Road in Santa Ynez.

The driver, Jason Smith of Santa Barbara, allegedly showed symptoms of drug use, and when he stepped from the truck, deputies allegedly saw metal knuckles in plain view inside the cab.

Searching Smith, deputies allegedly found suspected methamphetamine and heroin as well as a broken meth pipe. Inside the pickup, they allegedly found other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

A California Highway Patrol officer arrived and determined Smith was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, so he was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances, paraphernalia for smoking controlled substances and an illegal weapon.