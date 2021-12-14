The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Nov. 28:
ARREST — After deputies saw what appeared to be a rock of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in plain view inside a vehicle parked at the Chumash Casino Resort around 12:22 a.m., they contacted the driver and passenger on the casino floor.
The driver allegedly told deputies the methamphetamine and pipe belonged to his cousin, Alejandro Sanchez, who allegedly admitted they were his and that he was under the influence of the drug.
After an evaluation allegedly determined he was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant, Sanchez was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Monday, Nov. 29:
ARREST — A vehicle was stopped in the 2900 block of Mission Drive about 2:10 p.m. after deputies noticed the license plate had a green 2022 registration tab but a records check had shown it only was registered through September 2021.
Deputies believed passenger Jubal Leftenant had been driving when initially spotted but switched seats with his girlfriend.
Leftenant was allegedly found to have a driver’s license suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol, was driving without a court-ordered interlock device and was in possession of a fraudulent magnetic 2022 registration tab.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a fraudulent registration tab, driving with a license suspended for DUI and driving a vehicle without an interlock device and was booked into County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 30:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 5000 block of Highway 246 who reported that sometime between Nov. 23 and 27 someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his 2006 Toyota Prius contacted deputies about 6:30 p.m. after the local news reported several catalytic converters had been recovered in a recent arrest.
He thought his catalytic converter might have been among them, but a review of digital images of the recovered parts found none that matched the converter from a 1006 Prius.
ARREST — When deputies contacted Christopher Foreman, the passenger in a vehicle parked at the Chumash Casino Resort, he told them he was on parole, and a search allegedly turned up a small black bag containing suspected methamphetamine in his left pants pocket.
A records check also determined a no-bail felony warrant had been issued for his arrest, so he was taken into custody on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was booked into County Jail.
ARREST — Deputies received a report from a man’s girlfriend that she had seen him driving while intoxicated, and he was contacted around 12:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang.
The man, who was not identified, admitted he was driving while intoxicated, and a breath analysis allegedly found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%.
A records check also revealed a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest, so he was taken into custody and booked at County Jail on the warrant and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08%.
Wednesday, Dec. 1:
INCIDENT — A man sitting with a woman in a car parked at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:35 p.m. told deputies he was on post-release supervision with a Fourth Amendment waiver from Ventura.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a rock of suspected methamphetamine wrapped in a brown napkin on the driver’s side, where the woman was seated.
She allegedly admitted the methamphetamine was hers and was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was released.
INCIDENT — A man in the 400 block of First Street in Solvang told deputies just before 3 a.m. that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stolen about $160 worth of personal property.
Friday, Dec. 3:
INCIDENT — Investigators are awaiting surveillance video of someone who entered a vehicle parked at the Chumash Casino Resort around 5 p.m. and stole approximately $200 worth of personal property.
Saturday, Dec. 4:
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle for having expired registration about 10:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street, deputies found driver Benjamin Gabino Lira was on post-release community supervision for mail theft.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a wooden nunchaku and a manila envelope within Lira’s reach that contained mail from 18 different individuals throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.
Lira was arrested on suspicion of mail theft and possessing a nunchaku and was booked at County Jail. Deputies couldn’t contact the registered or legal owner of his vehicle, so it was towed away.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 400 block of Freear Drive in Buellton told deputies around 2:30 p.m. that someone had removed the screen from a window in the master bedroom, entered the house and stole a box containing his medication from under the television.
No other property was taken.