Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, May 31:

INCIDENT — A deputy was called to McDonald’s restaurant on McMurray Road in Buellton about 1:15 p.m. for a transient who was reportedly refusing to leave.

At the restaurant, the deputy contacted Justin Robert Overall, who eventually agreed to leave but continued to call throughout the day seeking assistance and advice on getting some of his belongings back from his ex-fiancee.

The deputy purchased a toothbrush and toothpaste for Overall, but it wasn’t the last contact the man would have with the Sheriff’s Office that week.

Monday, June 1:

INCIDENT — Deputies identified a suspect who entered a man’s unlocked vehicle in the 1800 block of Lewis Street in Ballard about 10 a.m. and stole the owner’s wallet and keys.