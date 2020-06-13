Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, May 31:
INCIDENT — A deputy was called to McDonald’s restaurant on McMurray Road in Buellton about 1:15 p.m. for a transient who was reportedly refusing to leave.
At the restaurant, the deputy contacted Justin Robert Overall, who eventually agreed to leave but continued to call throughout the day seeking assistance and advice on getting some of his belongings back from his ex-fiancee.
The deputy purchased a toothbrush and toothpaste for Overall, but it wasn’t the last contact the man would have with the Sheriff’s Office that week.
Monday, June 1:
INCIDENT — Deputies identified a suspect who entered a man’s unlocked vehicle in the 1800 block of Lewis Street in Ballard about 10 a.m. and stole the owner’s wallet and keys.
The suspect later tried to use the victim’s Home Depot credit card to purchase nearly $1,600 worth of merchandise at an undisclosed location, where the suspect was confronted by the staff and left.
The man fled in a black Ford Edge, and the store staff was able to record the license plate number. A subsequent check revealed the vehicle had been stolen in San Luis Obispo.
Other Ballard-area residents filed multiple reports on the Sheriff’s Office website complaining someone had gone through their unlocked vehicles. No other suspect information was found, although one resident had video footage showing a light being turned on inside his vehicle around 1 a.m.
Tuesday, June 2:
INCIDENT — A customer of Solvang Shoe Store in the 1800 block of Copenhagen Drive reported the store was not following the COVID-19 safety orders for reopening businesses, specifically claiming that required notices had not been posted and employees were not wearing masks.
About 1:15 p.m., a deputy went to the store, where he saw an employee wearing a mask printing up notices to post at the door and spoke to the store manager, who was not wearing a mask.
After the deputy explained the importance of the regulations, the manager said she would strive to comply.
ARREST — Deputies were called to Flying Flags RV Park on the Avenue of Flags in Buellton at about 3:15 p.m. to investigate a person reportedly trespassing in the pool area.
The suspect, identified as Justin Robert Overall, had allegedly given the park staff a fictitious name and pretended to be a park guest, but he fled toward the Santa Ynez River bed before deputies arrived.
After the reporting person signed a citizen’s arrest form, deputies found Overall near a transient encampment, arrested him on suspicion of trespassing and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail without further incident.
Saturday, June 6:
ARREST — A man was arrested at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area about 11:35 p.m. after deputies responded to a report of two people fighting.
Deputies discovered the man had gotten into an argument with his cousin while they were hiking and struck him in the face with a glass bottle.
The man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
