The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, May 30:
INCIDENT — A silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen over the weekend from the Hitching Post storage area in the 200 block of Highway 246 in Buellton.
ARREST — Deputies arrested Jose Lopez after he allegedly pointed a pellet rifle at someone’s face and slammed the rifle into the victim’s vehicle in the 2000 block of North Refugio Road in Los Olivos.
Lopez was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism with damage valued at more than $400.
Tuesday, May 31:
INCIDENT — Two Visa cards, a Citi bank card, a California driver’s license and a black wallet containing another California driver’s license were turned in at the Solvang substation just after 1 p.m.
Each of the items was in a different person’s name, but the report did not state where or when the items had been found.
Thursday, June 2:
ARREST — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue in Solvang brought deputies to the scene just before 9 a.m., when the person who called told them a residence there was vandalized the previous day.
The reporting party showed deputies surveillance video and identified the two suspects shown in the footage.
One suspect identified as Jose Mancia Alvarez was contacted by phone and wanted an in-person meeting, which took place at the Santa Ynez Valley Joint Union High School tennis courts.
Mancia Alvarez allegedly admitted to being involved in the vandalism with the other suspect, so he was arrested on suspicion of vandalism with damage in excess of $400 and suspicion of willfully causing or allowing physical or mental pain to be inflicted on a child under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death.
No explanation was given for the second charge.
ARREST — Security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez called deputies to the security office around 10 p.m. regarding a man who was being detained for trespassing.
Security personnel signed a citizen’s arrest form, and Pedro Martinez was booked into County Jail on suspicion of trespassing.
ARREST — A reported verbal domestic dispute brought deputies to the Motel 6 in Buellton, where a man was allegedly heard screaming at a woman to get in his truck. The truck then left on northbound Highway 101, followed by the reporting party.
Deputies located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 101 near Woodchopper Lane, where the female passenger denied there was a physical domestic incident, but driver Erik Benjamin Johnson allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Johnson allegedly admitted to recently using methamphetamine and being impaired but refused field sobriety tests. He also allegedly admitted a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest.
He was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he provided a voluntary blood sample, then was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Johnson’s truck was towed away and later determined to have been involved in a previously reported incident of suspicious circumstances and use of stolen credit cards.
Both Johnson and his passenger denied being at the motel and attempting to use stolen credit cards.
Saturday, June 4:
ARREST — Deputies encountered Ramiro Resendi Martinez walking in the Flats area of Highway 246 just after 7 p.m., and he allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
He also allegedly was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, had no identification and could not remember his birthday.
He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was fingerprinted and booked at Lompoc Jail.
INCIDENT — A report of two people fighting at 9:35 p.m. brought deputies to the Chumash Casino Resort valet parking pad, where they contacted a man and woman who both denied being in a fight.
However, they agreed to separate for the night.