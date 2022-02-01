The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Jan. 16:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a man who entered a locked residence in the 3000 block of Tiana Drive in Solvang sometime before 7:15 a.m. and stole a Skil saw, a Milwaukee M18 leaf blower, a Milwaukee tool box and three other boxes containing construction tools.
Security footage showed the man dressed in a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes and driving a newer-model white Dodge Durango.
INCIDENT — Deputies are reviewing security footage from Conserv Fuel in Buellton to determine who stole a wallet a customer left behind on the counter after purchasing fuel around 12:15 p.m.
When the man realized he forgot the wallet, he returned to the gas station but the employees did not have it. The wallet contained his driver’s license and $1,500 in cash.
ARREST — After deputies were called to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for a man causing a disturbance shortly before 6 p.m., they found a $2,500 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest.
While being transported to County Jail, the man, who was not identified, suffered a medical emergency, and the sheriff’s unit was met by County Fire and emergency medical personnel at Cathedral Oaks Boulevard and Highway 154 in Goleta.
He was subsequently transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation of homicidal and suicidal ideations.
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
INCIDENT — A deputy responded to a home in the 3000 block of Willow Street in Santa Ynez around 9:20 p.m. after a man called to report his son, who has a history of opioid use, was suffering an overdose while smoking marijuana on a video conference with friends.
The deputy arrived to find the son had agonal breathing — gasping for air and unable to obtain enough oxygen — and administered a dose of naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdose, but it was apparently defective, and a second dose was administered.
When another deputy arrived, he administered a third dose, which the man responded to. He was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment by emergency medical services personnel.
Thursday, Jan. 20:
INCIDENT — An alarm call about 2:10 a.m. brought a deputy to Houston’s Liquor on the Avenue of Flags in Buellton, where the glass in the lower half of the door had been broken.
After additional deputies arrived, the store was searched but no intruder was found. However, someone had stolen a drawer containing $1,000 in change, $1,000 in cash from beneath the register and about $6,161 worth of cigarettes and other miscellaneous merchandise from behind the counter.
The responding deputy was going to view surveillance video from 16 cameras the owner said were set up in the store in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.
INCIDENT — After making a traffic enforcement stop about 4:50 p.m. on a 2007 BMW 525i with expired registration in the 100 block of Highway 246 in Buellton, deputies said the driver showed symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and was detained.
A search of his person allegedly turned up a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, and multiple meth pipes and used hypodermic syringes were allegedly found in the car.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, then was released to a friend.
INCIDENT — Reports of someone trespassing about 8:20 p.m. brought deputies to the Chumash Casino Resort, where they contacted the person, advised him to leave and warned him not to return.
Later while patrolling the casino, deputies spotted the man on the property, and casino investigators signed a citizen’s arrest form for trespassing. However, it was unclear whether the man was cited and released or arrested.
Friday, Jan. 21:
ARREST — When deputies made a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle at the Chevron station in Buellton, they found two misdemeanor warrants had been issued for the arrest of the driver, Salvador Estrada.
A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a bag of suspected methamphetamine under the driver’s seat.
Deputies also discovered two no-bail felony arrest warrants had been issued for front-seat passenger Wilber Zeledon Herrera, and a search of his person allegedly revealed a bag of suspected methamphetamine inside his right shoe.
Rear-seat passenger Brian Ocampo allegedly displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and a drug exam was conducted.
Estrada and Herrera were arrested on the warrants and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, Ocampo was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and all three were transported to County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 22:
INCIDENT — During enforcement of a parking violation on Elverhoy Way at Alisal Road in Solvang about 11:15 p.m., deputies discovered the white Dodge Ram’s license plate allegedly displayed a false registration tab.
Deputies confiscated the license plate as evidence and recommended that charges be filed against the truck’s registered owner.