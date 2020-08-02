You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Thursday, July 23:

ARREST — At about noon, deputies began searching the area around Albertsons in Buellton for Drake Pettersen, for whom the U.S. Marshals Services had issued an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies subsequently learned Pettersen had made his way to the 1900 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton, and while en route to the area a woman flagged down a deputy to report a man had walked past her on his way into a women’s restroom.

Through a window, the deputy was able to see the man matched Pettersen’s description and, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol K9 unit, convinced the man to come out and surrender.

Because Pettersen was reported to be heavily under the influence of an intoxicating agent, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance crews responded to attend to him prior to his arrest.

ARREST — Deputies were again called to the area near Albertsons in Buellton around 6:45 p.m. to locate a man the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department suspected of kidnapping two children.

Ventura County deputies described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a shaved head and a tattoo that said “Ivan” on his right forearm who might be driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer.

Deputies located the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Cervantes, sitting in his SUV in the parking lot and detained him, but did not find the two children he was suspected of kidnapping.

It was later determined there was no kidnapping when Ventura County deputies located the two children at the Gaviota rest stop on the southbound side of Highway 101.

Cervantes was cited for a misdemeanor arrest warrant issued by Santa Barbara County as well as for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was released.

However, he was arrested by Ventura County deputies on a felony warrant issued by that county.

Friday, July 24:

INCIDENT — About 10 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Glennora Way in Buellton reported people were trying to break into his vehicles.

INCIDENT — About 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Jennilsa Lane in Solvang reported someone had cut lights off a string 9 feet high on the west side of his property by a recreational vehicle.

The man subsequently replaced the lights and installed two cameras in the area.

INCIDENT — About 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Kendale Place in Buellton reported someone had stolen miscellaneous items from inside her unlocked vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.

INCIDENT — While on routine patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure just after 11 a.m., a deputy contacted two men and a woman and found one of the men was on probation after being convicted of driving under the influence.

However, he found the woman was wanted on a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was also allegedly in possession of 8 grams of suspected heroin, two hypodermic syringes loaded with suspected heroin, a metal spoon with a residue of suspected heroin and a methamphetamine pipe.

The woman was issued a citation for the warrant and suspicion of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia and was released.

INCIDENT — Deputies went to the 2200 block of Hill Haven Road about 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a man brandishing a knife at another man during an argument.

The suspect was contacted and allegedly admitted brandishing the knife during the confrontation. Deputies allegedly located the knife in his van and booked it as evidence.

A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office recommending charges be filed against the suspect for brandishing a deadly weapon.

Saturday, July 25:

INCIDENT — When deputies approached a vehicle they stopped because it was allegedly swerving and its driver was suspected of being under the influence about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, they detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.

They also allegedly discovered a 5-year-old girl asleep and not properly restrained in the backseat, and a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an open container of about 5 grams of cannabis.

The man was cited for suspicion of having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle, and Child Welfare Services was notified of the improperly restrained child.

