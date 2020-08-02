Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Thursday, July 23:
ARREST — At about noon, deputies began searching the area around Albertsons in Buellton for Drake Pettersen, for whom the U.S. Marshals Services had issued an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies subsequently learned Pettersen had made his way to the 1900 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton, and while en route to the area a woman flagged down a deputy to report a man had walked past her on his way into a women’s restroom.
Through a window, the deputy was able to see the man matched Pettersen’s description and, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol K9 unit, convinced the man to come out and surrender.
Because Pettersen was reported to be heavily under the influence of an intoxicating agent, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance crews responded to attend to him prior to his arrest.
ARREST — Deputies were again called to the area near Albertsons in Buellton around 6:45 p.m. to locate a man the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department suspected of kidnapping two children.
Ventura County deputies described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a shaved head and a tattoo that said “Ivan” on his right forearm who might be driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer.
Deputies located the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Cervantes, sitting in his SUV in the parking lot and detained him, but did not find the two children he was suspected of kidnapping.
It was later determined there was no kidnapping when Ventura County deputies located the two children at the Gaviota rest stop on the southbound side of Highway 101.
Cervantes was cited for a misdemeanor arrest warrant issued by Santa Barbara County as well as for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was released.
However, he was arrested by Ventura County deputies on a felony warrant issued by that county.
Friday, July 24:
INCIDENT — About 10 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Glennora Way in Buellton reported people were trying to break into his vehicles.
INCIDENT — About 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Jennilsa Lane in Solvang reported someone had cut lights off a string 9 feet high on the west side of his property by a recreational vehicle.
The man subsequently replaced the lights and installed two cameras in the area.
INCIDENT — About 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Kendale Place in Buellton reported someone had stolen miscellaneous items from inside her unlocked vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
INCIDENT — While on routine patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure just after 11 a.m., a deputy contacted two men and a woman and found one of the men was on probation after being convicted of driving under the influence.
However, he found the woman was wanted on a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was also allegedly in possession of 8 grams of suspected heroin, two hypodermic syringes loaded with suspected heroin, a metal spoon with a residue of suspected heroin and a methamphetamine pipe.
The woman was issued a citation for the warrant and suspicion of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to the 2200 block of Hill Haven Road about 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a man brandishing a knife at another man during an argument.
The suspect was contacted and allegedly admitted brandishing the knife during the confrontation. Deputies allegedly located the knife in his van and booked it as evidence.
A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office recommending charges be filed against the suspect for brandishing a deadly weapon.
Saturday, July 25:
INCIDENT — When deputies approached a vehicle they stopped because it was allegedly swerving and its driver was suspected of being under the influence about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, they detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.
They also allegedly discovered a 5-year-old girl asleep and not properly restrained in the backseat, and a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an open container of about 5 grams of cannabis.
The man was cited for suspicion of having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle, and Child Welfare Services was notified of the improperly restrained child.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Thornburg and West Stowell Road.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Tunnell Street and North Railroad Avenue.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Chapel Street and North College Drive.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
Santa Maria Police received 15 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North Z Street.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a pursuit in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block alley of North N and O streets.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Flordale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the area of North D Street and east Airport Avenue.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North M Street.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
