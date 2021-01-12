Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Jan. 3:

INCIDENT — When deputies contacted a Santa Maria couple sitting in a parked car at Santa Ynez Park about 11:50 a.m., they found the man was on post-release community supervision for evading police.

During a probation search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found the woman in possession of 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two used meth pipes. She was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released at the scene.

Monday, Jan. 4:

ARREST — After deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop just before midnight on Highway 246 at Hill Haven Road in Solvang, a records check revealed a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued in Santa Barbara County for driver Rene Mendoza Garcia for driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence and violating probation.

Garcia was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 5:

ARREST — Deputies allegedly saw Bulmaro Carranza shove a security officer who was escorting him out of the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 10:50 p.m. and subsequently determined he was allegedly too intoxicated to care for himself or others.