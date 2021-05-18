The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, May 2:

INCIDENT — Deputies picked up a lead on a stolen vehicle when they responded to a report of illegal dumping from an older model silver SUV about 7:20 a.m. near North Refugio and Glengary roads in Santa Ynez.

At the site, deputies located vehicle registration paperwork for a silver 2004 Lincoln Navigator, a license plate and personal sentimental items, and a subsequent records check revealed the SUV had been stolen the previous day in Camarillo.

The suspect was described as a white male adult, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build, light-colored eyes and dirty blonde hair and wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout advisory to the California Highway Patrol, Santa Maria Police Department and sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Santa Maria area. Chumash Casino Resort security guards were asked to review surveillance videos and Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, the lead agency, was provided with an update.

The vehicle’s owner was also contacted and advised to pick up her recovered property.

Tuesday, May 4:

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a man at Fifth Street and Mission Drive in Solvang about 4:15 a.m. for allegedly not having a license plate light and having false registration tabs. They discovered he was driving on a suspended license and was on probation for possessing a controlled substance and domestic violence.

A subsequent search of his car allegedly revealed suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released, and his car was towed away.

INCIDENT — A man reported a burglary about 9:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Echo Lane in Santa Ynez where an unoccupied house was being renovated.

Items reported stolen from inside the home and a side yard included various tools and equipment, a custom electric bicycle and a children’s rope tunnel bridge, with a total estimated value of $3,000.

Because of the renovation work, the house was unlocked and there were multiple points of potential entry, deputies said.

INCIDENT — A man, his wife and their son in a vehicle at the end of Fifth Street in Solvang were contacted just before 9 p.m. by deputies who allegedly discovered them with a compound bow, a .30-06 hunting rifle and a .44 magnum firearm.

The man was cited for suspicion of improper storage of a firearm and was released.

Wednesday, May 5:

INCIDENT — When deputies contacted a man sitting in his vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 2:20 a.m., he was allegedly in the process of smoking methamphetamine.

A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed a bag of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe, so he was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.

ARREST — After stopping a Mazda van for failure to maintain its lane at Highway 246 and North Refugio Road, deputies said they spotted a methamphetamine pipe in plain view and conducted a probable-cause search that allegedly turned up 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine and several additional meth pipes.

Deputies also discovered a $10,000 arrest warrant and a $25,000 arrest warrant had been issued for van occupant Jessica Lee Wilson.

She was arrested on the warrants and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for whoever ripped open the back of the community mail box in the 2000 block of Village Lane in Solvang and stole an undetermined amount of mail around 7 a.m.

Thursday, May 6:

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Kronborg Inn on Mission Drive in Solvang about 12:10 a.m. for a disturbance in Room 208 and arrived to hear yelling inside.

When the room’s occupants were contacted, deputies determined they had been drinking but no physical altercation had occurred.

INCIDENT — Just after noon, when deputies contacted a man and woman sitting in a vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, the man attempted to hide foil between his legs and then allegedly admitted it contained heroin.

A probable-cause search of the vehicle allegedly turned up suspected heroin, 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

The man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.

Friday, May 7:

ARREST — After deputies contacted a couple in the parking lot of Motel 6 in Buellton about 12:54 p.m., a consent search of the man allegedly revealed he was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

A subsequent search of their vehicle turned up a usable quantity of suspected heroin and more paraphernalia.

The two were cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and were released.

