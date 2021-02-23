The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Monday, Feb. 8:

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a man who entered Valley Fresh Market on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 8 a.m., filled a shopping bag with an estimated $50 worth of items, then walked out of the store without paying.

The man was seen getting into a vehicle registered to a woman from out of the area.

INCIDENT — Someone cut the catalytic converter from a Jonata Middle School van sometime between 9 a.m. Feb. 5, when it was last driven, and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8, when an employee noticed it was missing.

Tuesday, Feb. 9:

ARREST — Deputies went to the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:30 p.m. to assist the staff with a reportedly uncooperative intoxicated man and allegedly found Trevor Adams swaying and speaking with heavily slurred speech as he argued with security guards after driving to the casino alone.

Adams allegedly was under the influence of alcohol when he was previously involved in a high-speed pursuit with the California Highway Patrol that ended when he crashed his car, deputies said.

He was arrested for public intoxication and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 10:

INCIDENT — Just before 3 p.m., an employee of Mechanics Bank in Buellton reported that on Feb. 8 one of the staff found some letters at the bank’s door that were filled with symbols and random words that made no sense.

Bank staff reviewed surveillance video and on the recording from Feb. 5 saw a man wearing a checkered flannel jacket and shorts sit outside the bank for about 30 minutes writing the letters before sliding them under the door.

INCIDENT — After deputies stopped an unregistered vehicle on Edison Street in Santa Ynez about 5:30 p.m., the woman driving appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and when she got out of the car, a methamphetamine pipe was visible in her seat.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up suspected methamphetamine, a cannabis vaping pen and a half-smoked cannabis cigarette.

She was issued a citation for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and driving with an expired license.

The male passenger was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, and fraudulent possession of personal property for allegedly having mail addressed to and a check issued to a Santa Ynez doctor.

Both people were released at the scene.

Friday, Feb. 12:

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a 2007 BMW for missing a license plate about 8:20 p.m. near Edison Street and Sanja Cota in Santa Ynez and allegedly discovered it also had fraudulent registration tabs.

A search revealed the driver was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

He was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, displaying false registration and failure to provide proof of insurance and released, but the vehicle was towed.

INCIDENT — Deputies found a vehicle with expired registration stopped facing northbound on McMurray Road near Damassa Road in Buellton about 10:40 p.m.

They said a strong odor of alcohol allegedly emanated from the interior of the vehicle, and the driver allegedly displayed “extremely bloodshot” eyes and admitted to having two mixed drinks two hours earlier.

The driver consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test that returned a blood alcohol of 0.131%. He was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and both he and the vehicle were released to his brother.

Saturday, Feb. 13:

INCIDENT — An employee at a location on the 4800 block of Baseline Avenue reported about 9 a.m. that sometime between 3:45 p.m. Feb. 12 and 7:30 a.m. that day, someone entered an unlocked shed at the site and stole a line trimmer and a hedge clipper with a total estimated value of $1,000.

INCIDENT — A man sitting in his vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 10:30 a.m. was found to be on post release community supervision for grand theft, auto, with full search terms.

Deputies allegedly found 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person and a meth pipe inside the vehicle.

Because he had an injured hand, he was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released at the scene.

Deputies also allegedly found a lock pick in the shape of a vehicle key, which was booked into evidence with a request for filing charges against him for possession of burglary tools.

Security guards issued the man a letter banning him from the casino, and he was given a ride off the property.

ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:30 p.m. for two people who reportedly refused to leave when asked by security guards.

At the resort bus stop, deputies found Luz Ramirez and Juan Antonio Mora, who allegedly became confrontational with deputies.

Both were arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and trespassing and were booked at Santa Barbara County Jail.

ARREST — After a vehicle was stopped on Highway 246 in Buellton at an unspecified time for having no license plate light and no current registration tabs on the plate, driver Francisco Rene Soto, 35, allegedly admitted to deputies that his driver’s license was suspended.

He also allegedly displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and deputies found a no-bail warrant had been issued for his arrest for a probation violation and possessing controlled substance for sale.

A search subsequent to his arrest on the warrant allegedly revealed 55.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket and multiple meth pipes and plastic baggies, several phones and a scale in his vehicle.

In addition to the warrant, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license and was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail.

A search warrant also was sought for his cellphone.

While returning to Santa Ynez Valley from transporting Soto to County Jail, a deputy saw a vehicle cross the double yellow line into oncoming traffic several times on Highway 154.

After stopping the vehicle for failure to maintain its own lane, the deputy allegedly spotted two bindles containing a total of 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine in plain view on the center console.

A California Highway Patrol officer responded and evaluated the driver, who was from Oxnard, but did not arrest him for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The deputy also located 2 grams of cocaine in the driver’s pants pocket. He was subsequently cited for suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale and driving on a suspended license, and his car was towed.

Since the man had been on his way to meet his girlfriend at Chumash Casino Resort, the deputy gave him a ride to that location.