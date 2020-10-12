Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Sept. 28:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a 33-year-old Santa Maria resident about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of McMurray Road in Buellton after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and found he did not have a driver’s license.
He was cited for suspicion of driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign, advised he could not drive and released at the scene.
Tuesday, Sept. 29:
INCIDENT — After stopping a vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:30 a.m., deputies discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for the 40-year-old Santa Margarita man in the front passenger seat.
They also allegedly found 27.9 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of heroin in the man’s backpack, so he was cited for the warrant and on suspicion of two counts of possessing a controlled substance. All of the car’s occupants were also banned from the casino.
ARREST — A report of shoplifting in progress about 8:30 a.m. brought deputies to El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez, where they found 57-year-old Wayde Parker of Santa Barbara allegedly in possession of stolen items, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.
Stolen items also were allegedly found in the vehicle of the 54-year-old Santa Barbara woman Parker was with in violation of a served criminal protective order, and deputies discovered two warrants had been issued for his arrest.
Parker was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating a criminal protective order as well as the two warrants.
Both Parker and his companion were admonished to not return to El Rancho Market.
Wednesday, Sept. 30:
ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle for having a light out just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, they found it was occupied by 34-year-old Santa Maria resident Salvador Maceda and a 28-year-old woman he was prevented from contacting by a domestic violence restraining order.
Maceda was arrested on suspicion of violating a criminal protective order and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for booking.
Thursday, Oct. 1:
INCIDENT — About 12:30 a.m., security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort detained a 36-year-old Oxnard woman as a suspect in a credit card fraud and for trespassing after she had previously been banned from the property.
The woman told deputies she was not under the influence of methamphetamine and that a meth pipe found in her purse did not belong to her, but a drug use evaluation and urine sample allegedly showed she was under the influence.
She was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.
ARREST — Deputies allegedly saw Rafael Lazaro, 29, of Bakersfield, and Gabriel Perez, 34, of Oxnard, smoking heroin in their vehicle parked at the Chumash Casino Resort just after 2 a.m.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up unspecified quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, various narcotics paraphernalia, several metal cutting tools and shaved keys, which are commonly used for burglary.
Lazaro and Perez were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia and possessing burglary tools.
INCIDENT — A man who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics was contacted near the Solvang Market in the 400 block of Fifth Street about 4 p.m. by deputies who found he was on post-release community supervision in San Luis Obispo County.
A probation search found he was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and a knife in violation of his probation terms.
Deputies contacted the man’s probation officer, who asked that he be issued a citation and released, which would allow him to keep his ankle monitor and his probation officer could take him into custody when he returned to work Monday.
Friday, Oct. 2:
INCIDENT — A 53-year-old Oxnard resident was stopped for a traffic violation just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.
ARREST — About 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a Simi Valley resident was using GPS to track his stolen car to Hadsten House Inn in the 1400 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.
The victim subsequently tracked the vehicle to the Quick and Clean Car Wash on West Highway 246 in Buellton, where deputies located the car and arrested Brandon Harman, of Oxnard, on suspicion of grand theft, auto.
Harman allegedly had a key to a room at Hadsten House, where deputies contacted three additional people. Later a fourth potential suspect was identified when he left a backpack at the Solvang Inn that contained a key to the same Hadsten House room along with 5 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded hypodermic syringe and drug paraphernalia.
About 2:30 p.m., a pressure washer was reported stolen but was found inside the stolen vehicle. Deputies coordinated with the victim to return the unit.
INCIDENT — A 60-year-old San Luis Obispo resident reported she left her wallet near the soda and ice machine at the Mobil station on Highway 246 in Buellton around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 but didn’t notice it was missing until she got home.
Attempts to contact the Mobil station were unsuccessful.
INCIDENT — A 24-year-old Lompoc woman reported a credit card her parents gave her for emergencies had been used to make a $1,500 purchase Sept. 28 at Home Depot.
The woman said she believes the card, which she kept in the center console of her parents’ 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was stolen from the locked vehicle Sept. 26 when it was parked at the trailhead to the Gaviota Wind Caves.
She said the wiring for the horn and vehicle’s alarm system had also been pulled out.
Numerous thefts from vehicles parked at trailheads have been reported throughout Santa Barbara County over the last two to three years, and deputies advise hikers to not leave any valuables in their parked cars.
ARREST — Deputies contacted two people in a vehicle parked near the Chumash gas station on Highway 246 who showed symptoms of being under the influence of controlled substances.
Deputies recognized Alireza Badinfekr, 47, of Encino, as someone who was allegedly found in possession of heroin and methamphetamine Aug. 30 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
A search of Badinfekr allegedly revealed a small baggie of suspected heroin, and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a variety of narcotics and paraphernalia.
While deputies were investigating, another vehicle with three people drove past, and Badinfekr’s companion, Peyman Farsi, 51, also of Encino, told deputies the people in that car were acquaintances and owned the drugs and paraphernalia deputies had found.
The second vehicle was stopped, and occupants Reza Nik, 49, Kamran Hariri, 39, and Amir Monfaredsalimi, 58, were allegedly found in possession of various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
All five were arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and representatives of the Chumash Casino Resort went to the scene and advised all five they were banned from returning to the premises.
The Sheriff’s Office sent a van to the Solvang substation to transport the arrestees to County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 3:
ARREST — While patrolling the Santa Ynez area shortly before 1 a.m., deputies spotted a green Chevrolet Blazer parked in front of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and made contact with the two occupants, who said they had just left the Chumash Casino Resort.
The passenger identified himself as Robert Mendoza of Santa Maria, and deputies learned that was one of several aliases listed on a felony arrest warrant for Jose Meza, and the driver confirmed the man’s identity.
When Meza was removed from the front passenger seat, deputies allegedly found a bag with about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine next to the seat.
The driver also allegedly admitted he had meth on his person, and during a search, deputies located meth and a meth pipe. He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also knew Meza was a person of interest in an armed robbery in Santa Maria, where the Police Department did not have a warrant for his arrest but said, if possible, someone would be sent to County Jail to interrogate Meza.
While Meza was being transported to jail, he became unresponsive. The deputy transporting him called for an ambulance to respond Code 3, then pulled over and, believing Meza was suffering from an opiate overdose, administered Narcan.
Meza was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for a possible overdose.
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for two people who were spotted stealing mail from a mailbox in the 1400 block of Kronborg Drive in Solvang about 9:10 a.m.
A resident said he saw a dark gray BMW X3, with a modified exhaust, tinted back windows and a possible partial license plate number 5XV, drive up to his neighbor’s mailbox, where the front passenger reached out the window and stole the mail.
They then tried to steal the witness’s mail, but the mailbox was empty.
The passenger is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, of medium height with a slender build and short dark-brown hair. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt and a yellow mask.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ARREST — At 3:58 p.m., William Raymond Drake, 26, was arrested in the area of Bauer Avenue and Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury.
Monday, Oct. 5
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Joshua Ryan Akers, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the San Diego County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson charges and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East San Ysidro and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of South Tulane Court.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 3
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Battles Road and A Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Ana Torres Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Valerie Street and East Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Scott Drive and East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Nancy Uvalle Laurel, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Rancheria Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a weapon, nonfirearm; and battery.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Jessica Ramirez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Taylor Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and loitering.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Figueroa Ismael Quintero, 31, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm, with great bodily injury; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Monday, Sept. 28
INCIDENT — At 6:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Russell and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.
ARREST — At 7:11 p.m., Benjamin Mersai, 33, was arrested in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder with special circumstances, accessory to murder and conspiracy.
Sunday, Sept. 27
INCIDENT — At 5:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North College Drive and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:32 p.m., Derek Leif Person, 36, was arrested in the area of Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 8:37 p.m., Marcos Rodriguez-Rios, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Marcelino Cristobal-De La Cruz, 20, was arrested in the area of South Blosser Road and Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run, resulting in injury; and driving without a license.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 26
INCIDENT — At 1:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North College Drive and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Tunnell Street.
ARREST — At 5:24 a.m., Manuel Bonilla, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Boone Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; vandalism; and possession of narcotics for sale.
ARREST — At 11:32 a.m., Rudy Lopez, 42, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Casino Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Friday, Sept. 25
INCIDENT — At 10:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
ARREST — At 4:47 p.m., Moses Angel Abeytia, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 17000 block of Industrial Farm Road in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, Sept. 22:
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:23 a.m., Kimberly Machleit, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 8:37 a.m., Donald Anderson, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
Monday, Sept. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Sunset and North Railroad avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:22 pm., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Orange and South School streets.
Sunday, Sept. 20
INCIDENT — At 2:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 19
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Western and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, Sept. 18
INICIDENT — At 11:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 12:31 p.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:25 p.m., Iria Elston, 60, was arrested in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person, threatening with intent to terrorize, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, Sept. 17
INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 2:01 a.m., Alberto Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Adrian Romero Gonzalez, 22, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, causing bodily injury.
