The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Monday, April 5:

INCIDENT — While on a uniformed foot patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 2:20 p.m., deputies came upon an unconscious woman in her vehicle.

After she was roused, she allegedly displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

During a search for her cellphone in the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a used methamphetamine pipe.

The woman also provided a urine sample that was presumptively positive for benzodiazepine and methamphetamine. She was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.

Tuesday, April 6:

ARREST — As deputies stopped a vehicle for having a light out and for having something illegally displayed in a window at Santa Ynez Feed & Milling about 2:45 p.m., the passenger emptied a beer container outside the door.

Deputies discovered a $10,000 arrest warrant had been issued by Santa Barbara County for the driver, Mckinley Ray Thomas, and a subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a white powdery and crystalline substance.

Thomas was arrested on the warrant and booked into County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle and driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence.

His passenger was cited for having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle.

INCIDENT — A man who stole about $350 worth of California Lottery Scratcher tickets around 8:35 p.m. got away with nothing.

A clerk at Houston Liquor in the 400 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton reported the man stole the tickets while he was distracted, but he immediately contacted the California Lottery and had the tickets voided.

The thief was described as white, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with a thin build, visible hand tattoos and wearing a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt. He was last seen fleeing on foot toward Highway 246.

Deputies said they would obtain surveillance video of the incident.

ARREST — An employee of the Parkway Market in the 200 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton reported about 9:10 p.m. that co-worker Maurice Stevens had been sent home earlier for suspected drug use but later returned with two knives and demanded the keys to the employee’s personal vehicle.

Stevens subsequently fled, leaving the knives behind, but was later located by deputies near Highway 246 and McMurray Road and was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner.

Wednesday, April 7:

ARREST — Just after 10 a.m., deputies went to the Chumash Tribal Health Clinic on Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez where Billy Ray Brooks had been taken by his girlfriend after she found him injured and bloody in his motel room.

Initially, she told deputies Brooks had been assaulted, but later she said he injured himself while overdosing on fentanyl, and a check of his room showed no indication of an assault.

But deputies found two no-bail felony warrants had been issued by Santa Barbara County for his arrest, so after he was medically cleared, he was arrested on the warrants and booked into County Jail.

ARREST — Deputies stopped a Ford Mustang with an alleged false registration tab driven by David Samulski, whose license had been suspended, about 4:25 p.m. on Highway 246 near the Ostrich Farm in Buellton.

During a search of the Mustang, deputies allegedly found baggies, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and Samulski allegedly had a large amount of cash.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. His passenger was citied on suspicion of having false registration and possessing drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENT — At 8:10 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Sertoma Way in Buellton reported two packages valued at just over $95 were stolen from his porch around 2:15 p.m.

Surveillance footage showed a white sedan stopping in front of the residence and the rear seat passenger jumping out to steal the packages.

ARREST — Deputies were called to the Country Lane Motel in the 400 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton about 8:45 p.m. by a man reporting a woman was threatening to kill him.

There, they found Adam Smith allegedly exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and irrationally paranoid that his female companion was going to defraud and kill him.

Smith allegedly admitted to using illicit drugs, and deputies found he was on parole with full search terms from the California Department of Corrections, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

His parole officer granted a parole violation hold on Smith, but the allegations of criminal threats were deemed unfounded.

ARREST — Three people were arrested on various drug-related violations around 10 p.m. after they were contacted by deputies while sitting in their vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure.

Phillip Lomath was allegedly found in possession of various amounts of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, packaging for narcotics sales and $829 in cash.

Mosess Flores was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, a meth/opiate pipe and multiple access cards with different names on them.

Deputies discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for Cassandra Allen, the registered owner of the vehicle, who was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and a scale.

Lomath and Allen both allegedly had text messages on their cellphones relating to narcotics sales.

Thursday, April 8:

INCIDENT — A woman reported she parked her silver 2010 Chevrolet in the Quality Inn parking lot in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday but by 11:15 a.m. Thursday it was gone. All her keys were accounted for.

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a woman who entered an unlocked door at Eternal Beauty in the 400 block of North Alisal Road in Solvang around 8 p.m. and stole two Louis Vuitton handbags that were left on a front counter while employees were in a back room.

A woman used credit cards that were in one of the purses to make purchases at Rite Aid in Solvang and CVS and Albertsons in Buellton.

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for the person who stole a wallet containing $1,000 cash from the Chumash Casino Resorts machine gaming room shortly before 10 p.m.

Friday, April 9:

ARREST — A man who was driving home from work just before 4 p.m. was allegedly under the influence of marijuana when he fell asleep at the wheel in the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang.

His vehicle crashed into a parked car on the opposite side of the street and then struck a portable toilet.

Jose Romero Guzman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital to have blood drawn for testing.

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Motel 6 in Buellton about 11:10 p.m. after the staff had asked Orange County resident Sali Medina to leave multiple times but she refused.

Medina allegedly admitted to eating psychedelic mushrooms and drinking alcohol. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of trespassing and public intoxication and booked into the Lompoc Jail.

INCIDENT — Fire damaged a vehicle parked in the employee parking garage at Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 p.m.

County Fire Department extinguished the blaze and no one was injured, but it’s unknown how the fire started.

Saturday, April 10:

ARREST — After a man driving out of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure struck a curb, he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when a presumptive test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.13%.

Jose Flores was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into Lompoc Jail.

INCIDENT — After an unattended handgun was reportedly stolen from All Pawn in Solvang, deputies were able to use the surveillance footage to identify the suspect as a man from Atascadero.

When contacted by phone, the man allegedly admitted stealing the handgun and said he would turn it in at the Atascadero Police Department.

Deputies arranged to have Atascadero police arrest the man on suspicion of receiving stolen property and being a misdemeanant in possession of a firearm when he arrived to turn it in, but the man left the gun in a backpack at the door to the Atascadero Police Station and left before officers could apprehend him.

A report and request for prosecution of the man for the above-mentioned charges will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, deputies said.

Sunday, April 11:

INCIDENT — A man was critically injured about 2:10 a.m. when his pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 246 east of Buellton in an area known as the Flats.

County Fire Department personnel found the man unconscious and trapped in the driver’s seat and had to perform considerable extrication work to remove him from the truck.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, firefighters and deputies said.

Two small dogs were recovered from the truck and taken by Animal Services officers to a veterinarian to be medically examined.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.