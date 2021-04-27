The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, April 11:

ARREST — A man who allegedly pushed his 76-year-old mother into her walker, stole $200 from her and threatened to stab her with a knife was arrested about 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

The woman said she feared for her life and believed he was capable of carrying out his threat.

Nathan Hunter was served with an emergency protective order for his mother and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willfully harming an elderly person, threatening to harm another person and petty theft.

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a man driving a lowered silver Mercedes-Benz that rear-ended another vehicle driven by a Bellflower resident stopped at a red light at Mission Drive and Fifth Street about 5:50 p.m.

The driver offered the Bellflower resident $200 for the damages, but when he refused, the driver allegedly said he was not going to go back to jail and fled the scene.

Monday, April 12:

INCIDENT — Deputies are hoping to use surveillance video to identify a woman who stole four Pendleton shirts, valued at about $140 each, from Pacific Northwest Trading Co. in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang around 11:40 a.m.

The store manager spotted the theft in progress and attempted to stop the woman from leaving and grabbed the bag where she had stashed the shirts, leading to a tug of war.

Eventually, the woman yanked the bag away from the manager and fled westbound on Copenhagen.

Although the manager did not have access to the store’s security video, the owner of the adjacent business said his surveillance system may have captured images of the struggle and suspect’s flight.

Wednesday, April 14:

ARREST — A Lompoc man was arrested after he was stopped for a vehicle violation about 10 a.m. at Alamo Pintado Road and Windmill Lane in Solvang and deputies found a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest for willful disobedience of a court order, possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up scales, a methamphetamine bong and a meth pipe with a usable amount of methamphetamine inside.

Miguel Angel Cordova was arrested on the warrant as well as suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and was booked into Lompoc Jail.

ARREST — About 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a person’s son yelling and banging on the doors of a house in the 300 block of Kendale Road in Buellton, where they contacted Alberto Arrayga Hernandez, who allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Hernandez was arrested, and during a subsequent search of his person, a straw for inhaling controlled substances was allegedly found, and he allegedly admitted to snorting methamphetamine a few days earlier.

He was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENT — When deputies came across four people from Ventura standing by their red Ford Ranger on Level 4B of the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:15 p.m., they allegedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain view on the front passenger seat.

A search of the four people allegedly turned up one in possession of drug paraphernalia, one in possession of fentanyl, one in possession of methamphetamine and one in possession of drug paraphernalia and two driver’s licenses and a credit card that did not belong to him.

Additional paraphernalia were allegedly found in a search of the pickup.

All four were cited on suspicion of various drug violations and released at the scene.

ARREST — When two Fresno residents were found by deputies sitting in their vehicle on Level 4A of the parking structure at Chumash Casino Resort about 11:30 p.m., a methamphetamine bong allegedly was spotted in plain view, and a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up four glass meth pipes.

Deputies also discovered a domestic violence restraining order protected one of the people from the other — Mai Vang Chang.

The protected individual was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Chang was arrested on suspicion of violating a criminal protective order, theft and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.

They were both banned from the casino, and their vehicle was impounded.

Moments later, the same two deputies spotted Ventura resident Ryean Hanks, who allegedly lied about her identity sitting in her vehicle on the same level of the parking structure.

She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing about 5 grams of methamphetamine, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and illegal possession of pepper spray.

Thursday, April 15:

INCIDENT — A woman living in the 200 block of Menlo Drive in Buellton reported shortly before 9 p.m. that someone stole her mint-colored Specialized mountain bike, valued at about $600, from her garage sometime after 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 16:

INCIDENT — About 100 gallons of diesel fuel were reportedly siphoned sometime overnight from a semitruck parked behind a business as the southern end of Industrial Drive in Buellton.

INCIDENT — When a couple were contacted in their vehicle about 10:35 a.m. in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, the woman was found to be on probation and a nonextraditable arrest warrant had been issued for the man in San Bernardino County.

Pursuant to the terms of the woman’s probation, she and the vehicle were searched, allegedly leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

She was cited for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

INCIDENT — When a man was contacted just after 11 p.m. sitting in his vehicle on Level 4A of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, a methamphetamine pipe was allegedly in plain view in the center console.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a bag of methamphetamine and another meth pipe. He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released.

Saturday, April 17:

INCIDENT — A man sitting in his vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 12:25 a.m. was found to be on parole and allegedly holding 5 grams of heroin in his pocket.

A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up drug paraphernalia, and he was subsequently cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released.

INCIDENT — Deputies encountered a woman sitting on the curb in Level 3C of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, and a consensual search allegedly yielded 12.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a used meth pipe.

She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released.

INCIDENT — When deputies contacted a couple sitting in their vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure, the saw a tomahawk and a stun gun lying on the floorboard.

The man was on probation, so the vehicle was searched, leading to the alleged discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Each of them was cited for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

ARREST — When an eastbound gold Jaguar XK8 convertible with the top down passed a deputy on Highway 246 near Tularosa Road east of Lompoc, the driver extended her arm and gave the deputy a peace sign.

The deputy ran a records check on the license plate and discovered it had been stolen that day in Lompoc and possibly had been involved in a hit-and-run collision.

As the vehicle was entering Buellton, the deputy with the assistance of another made a felony stop of the Jaguar.

Driver Sali Medina, whose license was suspended, allegedly admitted she did not own the car and said she “lost her wits” and stole it.

Medina was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, auto, and driving on a suspended license.