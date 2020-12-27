Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Dec. 13:
ARREST — Deputies encountered three people in the roadway on Highway 246 near the entrance to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 9:15 a.m. and found they were trying to retrieve their money that had flown out of the sunroof as they were driving.
A records check revealed a misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued for Edward Gregory for failure to appear in court and possession of a controlled substance, and a search allegedly found him in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a used hypodermic syringe.
Another occupant identified herself as Lashaina Callahan, and a records check revealed a felony warrant had been issued for her arrest for armed robbery.
After her arrest, Callahan said her true name was Jessica Coffin but she had given the name of a friend to avoid getting into trouble for driving without a license.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 6.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a meth bong and 12 pounds of marijuana.
Coffin allegedly admitted ownership of the meth and paraphernalia but denied knowledge of the marijuana being in the vehicle.
Both were taken to Santa Barbara County Jail, where Gregory was booked on the warrant and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and Coffin was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The third occupant was given a ride to Buellton.
ARREST — After a man reported his vehicle window had been broken and his wallet taken, he received a text notifying him someone was using one of his credit cards at Copenhagen Liquor in Solvang.
He went to the store and found ex-wife Camille Riley, who was on probation, allegedly in possession of his wallet and attempting to use the credit card, accompanied by her boyfriend James Skippon.
When the victim confronted her, she got into Skippon’s car to flee, but the victim blocked the exit, whereupon Skippon allegedly struck him with his vehicle at slow speed and escaped.
Following the vehicle, the victim saw Skippon drop Riley at Sunny Fields Park and drive away.
Deputies contacted Riley and said they saw her returning the victim’s wallet on a cellphone video, but she was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.
The following day, deputies spotted Skippon’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 11:20 a.m. at the Chumash Casino Resort, where they found and took him into custody and booked him at County Jail on suspicion of grand theft plus trespassing at a casino, as requested by the resort’s security personnel.
Monday, Dec. 14:
ARREST — When deputies saw a vehicle with a tail lamp out swerve over the fog line on westbound Highway 246 near Hill Haven Road in Solvang shortly after midnight, they turned around and allegedly saw the vehicle cross the solid double centerlines into the oncoming lane.
After deputies stopped the car, driver Fernando Juarez Angel, 19, allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, was administered field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample that allegedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.204%.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and was booked into Lompoc Jail after providing a blood sample at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle at highways 101 and 246 in Buellton about 2:45 a.m., a drug evaluation of driver Roy Schwartz allegedly showed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search of his Volvo allegedly turned up multiple boxes for people in Isla Vista.
Schwartz was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into Lompoc Jail.
ARREST — Just before 5 p.m., three people were allegedly found outside their vehicles and prowling in front of property in the 2200 block of Hill Haven Road in Solvang armed with a golf club, a baseball bat and a knife.
They and another man at the location allegedly claimed they were there to collect items they believed had been stolen from them.
Janette Elaine McWeeney, Scott W. Powers and Kyle Alan McWeeney-Kuhlman were arrested and booked on suspicion of prowling and several unspecified narcotics violations.
Steven Randall Nicholas was also taken into custody on a $5,000 locally issued warrant for his arrest.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
ARREST — When deputies tried to stop a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. on Highway 246 at Skytt Mesa Drive in Solvang for allegedly having a headlight out, driving below the speed limit and failing to drive in the center of the lane, the driver failed to yield for half a mile before stopping.
Driver Trey Von Duus allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and admitted to smoking marijuana.
Deputies allegedly found empty cannabis jars in his vehicle and obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample, after which he was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Wednesday, Dec. 16:
INCIDENT — About 11:45 a.m., a woman reported that overnight someone had entered her unlocked Saturn parked in her driveway in the 700 block of Kolding Avenue and stolen her Louis Vuitton purse, containing $800, that had been left on the driver’s seat.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 8:30 p.m. when a suspect in a previous theft of mail was spotted by security guards and contacted suspect Jose Fernandez, who was with Juan Manuel Martinez and Armando Benigno.
After being given consent to search, deputies allegedly found Fernandez in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a matricular card and payroll check for someone else.
Martinez also allegedly had a payroll check written to the same man in his wallet, and more checks were allegedly found in multiple locations in a vehicle belonging to Begnino, who deputies said dropped a bindle of meth while being escorted to the parking structure.
Deputies said the checks had incorrect routing numbers and lacked security features.
All three men were arrested and booked on suspicion of forgery, attempted fraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Friday, Dec. 18:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 400 block of East Park Avenue in Buellton reported just before 2 p.m. that someone had stolen three portable Star Shower motion light systems from her front lawn. Each set is valued at about $40.
However, a neighbor’s video surveillance system captured images of the suspect stealing the lights between about 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Deputies planned to obtain a copy of the footage to identify the suspect.
