Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Dec. 13:

ARREST — Deputies encountered three people in the roadway on Highway 246 near the entrance to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 9:15 a.m. and found they were trying to retrieve their money that had flown out of the sunroof as they were driving.

A records check revealed a misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued for Edward Gregory for failure to appear in court and possession of a controlled substance, and a search allegedly found him in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a used hypodermic syringe.

Another occupant identified herself as Lashaina Callahan, and a records check revealed a felony warrant had been issued for her arrest for armed robbery.

After her arrest, Callahan said her true name was Jessica Coffin but she had given the name of a friend to avoid getting into trouble for driving without a license.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 6.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a meth bong and 12 pounds of marijuana.

Coffin allegedly admitted ownership of the meth and paraphernalia but denied knowledge of the marijuana being in the vehicle.

Both were taken to Santa Barbara County Jail, where Gregory was booked on the warrant and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and Coffin was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The third occupant was given a ride to Buellton.