The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
INCIDENT — The owner of a 1991 white four-door Honda Civic reported about 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle had been stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and the time of his report.
The car had been parked along the curb in the 400 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton.
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
ARREST — A man was arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on the dance floor during an employee holiday party at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Deputies were called to the resort on a report of a man causing a disturbance about 11:40 p.m. and arrived to find the suspect, Anthony Casillas Diaz, detained at the valet pad.
A woman told deputies Diaz had forcefully grabbed her hips from behind and pulled her into him in a sexual manner and that she had also seen him touching two other women on the dance floor.
Diaz refused to answer questions and said he did not remember the incident nor any events leading up to it.
Although no other women came forward with a complaint, casino security personnel confirmed that video surveillance footage corroborated the victim’s claim.
Diaz was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked into Northern Branch Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 8:
ARREST — A man was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. after he allegedly entered his mother’s home in the 400 block of Freear Drive in Buellton and vandalized items in the kitchen and garage.
The woman told deputies Morrie Jones had entered the house through an unlocked garage door and smashed a hanging clay pot in the kitchen, which roused her from sleep.
When she checked, she allegedly found Jones beating on a cardboard box with a mallet, and when she told him to leave, he allegedly began yelling at her.
She signed a citizen’s arrest form, and Jones was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and entering a property without the owner’s permission and was booked into Northern Branch Jail.
INCIDENT — After deputies stopped a vehicle for having an inoperative license plate light about 11:20 p.m. near the Park ‘n’ Ride lot on Highway 246 in Buellton, they discovered the driver’s license had expired in 1996.
He was cited for driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence and for having a nonfunctioning license plate light, and his vehicle was towed away.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Friday, Dec. 9:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a woman on suspicion of grand theft after a man told deputies just before 10 a.m. that his black iPhone X had been stolen Nov. 11 while he was at the Chumash Casino Resort.
He valued the iPhone, which was in a maroon case, at $1,000.
Security guards located the suspect on surveillance video but could not identify her.
The man asked for a report for insurance purposes.
ARREST — Deputies arrested a man about 10:40 p.m. after he allegedly made threats of violence inside a Solvang bar.
As Ayoub Ayyoubi, a resident of Winnetka, entered the Coast Range bar with a large rolling duffle bag he allegedly told a man he was going to “shoot up the bar,” deputies said.
The man became alarmed and immediately ran across the street and called 911. In the meantime, Ayyoubi allegedly told another customer he was going to “kill him,” deputies said.
Ayyoubi was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or harm another person and was booked into Northern Branch Jail.
Deputies did not say if Ayyoubi was in possession of any weapons.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
INCIDENT — A report of a disturbance involving Morrie Jones brought deputies to Tractor Supply on Highway 246 in Buellton, where he allegedly vandalized his father’s vehicle and pressed on his father’s chest as he tried to get inside.
His father allegedly said he would sign a citizen’s arrest form for vandalism and battery and asked that a no-trespassing advisement be given to Jones.
Deputies told Jones he could no longer return to the Freear Drive address, and he allegedly told deputies he understood.
Jones was cited for suspicion of battery and vandalism and released.
INCIDENT — A man setting up a PCPA performance in Festival Theater on Second Street in Solvang reported a hit-and-run involving his car around 7:35 p.m.
The man said he parked his car outside the theater about 4 p.m., and when he returned several hours later, he found minor damage to the front driver’s side of the car.
Deputies said there are no security cameras in the area and there are no suspects.