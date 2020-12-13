Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Nov. 29:
INCIDENT — A 54-year-old resident of Fort Collins, Colorado, told deputies about 11 a.m. that he spent the night at Hadsten House in Solvang but had to park his BMW X1 rental car some distance away with most of his valuables inside.
When he returned to the vehicle that morning, he found the rear hatch fully open, the driver’s door ajar and a case of expensive wine missing.
No surveillance cameras were located in the area and there are no suspects in the case.
INCIDENT — A 60-year-old Santa Ynez resident told deputies she and her husband noticed their credit rating had dropped and discovered they had been sent to collections for a fraudulent Verizon account.
Monday, Nov. 30:
INCIDENT — A 72-year-old Santa Clara resident reported he had used two credit cards at the Mobil station in Buellton that were subsequently used to make purchases out of state.
On Dec. 4, deputies contacted the County Agricultural Commissioner Weights & Measures Department, which inspected the gas station’s pumps and found no skimmers.
INCIDENT — About 1:45 p.m., deputies spotted a man with a headlamp on his head dozing in a Chevrolet Impala parked at the Chumash Casino Resort, and when they contacted him he allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance was allegedly in plain view.
He was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, was banned from the casino by security personnel and left the property on foot, since his driver’s license had been suspended.
His car was towed away and stored.
INCIDENT — About 4:40 p.m., a resident of the 1700 block of Calzada Avenue in Santa Ynez told deputies someone had been entering her property during the night and releasing her horses from their stables.
She said she didn’t have but is planning to install surveillance cameras.
Wednesday, Dec. 2:
ARREST — After Gainey Vineyard employees reported a man trespassing on the property about 6:55 a.m., deputies contacted Carmell Ridgell, who told them he was a former Ugandan police officer and a retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detective and had diplomatic immunity.
He also told them he owned the property and that everyone else was trespassing, and he refused to leave.
Ridgell was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of trespassing after employees signed a citizen’s arrest form.
Thursday, Dec. 3:
INCIDENT — A resident of the 500 block of Sertoma Way in Buellton called the substation about 6:10 a.m. to report video surveillance had captured images of a man stealing a package from his front porch overnight, and he provided them with the footage.
The estimated value of the package from Amazon was $67.
ARREST — Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Solvang postmaster reported a man had entered a fenced area behind the Solvang Post Office through a gate with a broken lock and stolen several packages.
A resident who was monitoring law enforcement radio traffic located the suspect’s vehicle at the Shell gas station in Buellton.
Deputies allegedly found several opened packages in his vehicle, including items for retired sheriff’s Lt. Eddie Hsueh, former commander of the Solvang Sheriff’s Substation.
The man gave deputies a fictitious name, but after he was arrested and was being booked on suspicion of mail theft and providing false identification, he was identified as Felix Guardado, 45, of Los Angeles.
Deputies planned to return the stolen packages to the local victims.
INCIDENT — A man staying at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott on McMurray Road in Buellton reported that sometime between 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15 a.m. that day someone had entered the unlocked sliding patio doors to his room and stolen his property.
There was no surveillance footage and no description of the suspect, deputies said.
Friday, Dec. 4:
INCIDENT — After deputies stopped a vehicle for a nonfunctioning brake light about 3:35 a.m. at Highway 154 and Edison Street in Santa Ynez, they allegedly spotted crumpled aluminum foil with burn marks and a white powdery substance while talking to the driver.
The man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and having a nonfunctioning brake light and was released.
INCIDENT — About 5:45 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of La Lata Calzada in Buellton reported his brown 2004 Ford F-150 pickup with a camper shell was stolen from its parking place near his home sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. that day.
Deputies said the pickup was left unlocked with the keys inside and there were no suspects, but the truck was entered into the stolen vehicle database.
INCIDENT — Deputies responded to the Chumash Casino Resort about 12:58 p.m. because two Fresno men, ages 36 and 20, refused to leave after undercover officers allegedly caught them taking vouchers from machines and smoking methamphetamine in their vehicle.
A probation search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 4.5 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe, but it was unclear if the men were taken into custody or issued citations and released.
Saturday, Dec. 5:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 3:20 p.m. because an intoxicated man was causing problems and was confrontational with Chumash investigators.
At the casino, they contacted Kevin Kishore Kaul, of Long Beach, who deputies said was obviously unable to care for himself. No one was available to take care of him, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail.
Sunday, Dec. 6:
INCIDENT — Following a traffic stop about 2:25 a.m. on Highway 154 at McMurray Road, a deputy found the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of 0.17%.
He was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released to a co-worker.
