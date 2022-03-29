The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Tuesday, March 15:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 1500 block of Laurel Avenue reported both the front and rear license plates were stolen off his truck sometime between 4 p.m. March 14 and 8 a.m. March 15.
ARREST — After a man was spotted with a vehicle whose registered owner was on parole from the California Department of Corrections just before 3 p.m., deputies contacted Charles Kaylen Neal, who admitted he was on parole, in the 800 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a bag of suspected methamphetamine and a spoon with a white residue, and Neal was allegedly found in possession of a pocket knife in violation of his terms of parole.
His parole officer wrote out a hold, and Neal was taken to County Mail Jail where he was booked on suspicion of narcotics and parole violations.
INCIDENT — A resident of the 400 block of Thumbelina Drive in Buellton told deputies just before 7 p.m. that his 10-foot silver 2022 ATC enclosed trailer, valued at $13,000, was stolen sometime during the early morning hours.
INCIDENT — A woman who checked into Motel 6 on McMurray Road in Buellton about 2 p.m. told deputies her $1,700 Louis Vuitton purse and $1,000 cash were stolen from her room.
A friend who was with her when she checked in went out looking for suspects after the items were stolen, but as she was reporting the theft to deputies about 10:40 p.m., she began to suspect it was her friend who stole the items.
The friend, associated with a white 2002 BMW sedan, refused to return to the motel and stopped answering her calls.
Wednesday, March 16:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a Santa Maria man who cashed a fraudulent check from Dennee’s furniture store in Santa Ynez on March 14.
The store had sent a check in the amount of $320 to its bookkeeper in Solvang on Feb. 23, but the check was subsequently washed of original information and then made out to the Santa Maria man in the amount of $8,000.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man sitting in his Dodge 1500 truck in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure just after 11 p.m. and allegedly saw a methamphetamine pipe in plain view.
A subsequent search allegedly turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, so the man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.
Thursday, March 17:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a white Nissan near the corner of Highway 246 and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 1:50 a.m. and allegedly found the driver in possession of suspected fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia.
The man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia and released at the scene.
Friday, March 18:
INCIDENT — About 10:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang regarding someone attempting to cash a fraudulent check, but the suspect left as deputies arrived.
Deputies confirmed the check was fraudulent and obtained a positive ID on the suspect, so a request to file charges for forgery under two Penal Code sections was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
INCIDENT — Deputies who were called to the Chumash Casino Resort to assist with an overdose victim were also called upon to deal with several disturbances on the same floor of the hotel about 12:30 p.m.
The deputies were then asked to assist security guards in dealing with a man who was found “counting cards” while playing at gaming tables in the casino and was asked to leave but refused to do so.
Security guards tried to identify the man, but he kept taking longer strides and refused to stop. When a deputy stood in front of him and asked him to speak with security guards, he kept moving toward her and came within inches of her, then threw himself into the air and claimed the deputy assaulted him.
Multiple witnesses verified deputies did not touch the man, who identified himself only as “Joey.” He was then attended by emergency medical technicians and signed an “against medical advice” release with a smiley face.
Security guards then escorted him to his parked rental vehicle.
ARREST — After making a traffic stop near Highway 246 and Thumbelina Drive in Buellton just before midnight, deputies contacted three men, including Hakiem Brown.
Deputies discovered a no-bail warrant had been issued for Brown’s arrest, so he was taken into custody and booked into County Jail.
Saturday, March 19:
INCIDENT — After deputies responded to a report of a possible drunken driver about 12:10 p.m. on Alisal Road, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Las Vegas.
Upon investigation, they found the man’s daughter had reported her car stolen, but the man had been making payments for it. Deputies decided the matter was a civil dispute, but they forwarded a report to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
ARREST — Responding to a reported prowler at a residence in the 300 block of Central Avenue in Buellton, deputies found a man in the backyard of the home.
Deputies said he was so intoxicated, he could not care for himself or others, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and prowling and booked into County Jail.
ARREST — When a man was allegedly seen “stumbling” out of a vehicle in the Albertsons parking lot a little before 6:30 p.m., the witness called deputies and supplied a description of the vehicle and the driver.
When deputies arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description leaving the parking lot and driving over the double yellow lines, so they stopped the vehicle.
Driver Paul Betz allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking, and several open alcohol containers were allegedly found in his vehicle.
After he allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests, he was given a breath test that returned a blood alcohol level of 0.24%. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.08% and was booked into County Jail.
ARREST — Deputies stopped a blue Honda about 8:15 p.m. on Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang for failing to maintain its lane.
A California Highway Patrol unit arrived, and the officer determined driver Henry Torres was under the influence of alcohol. Torres was arrested and booked into County Jail.