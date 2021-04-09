The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 1:

INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Old Oak Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 11:22 p.m., Juan Rico, 33, was arrested in the 800 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, obstruction and a probation violation.

Friday, April 2:

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 900 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Depot and West Main streets.

Saturday, April 3:

INCIDENT — At 1:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South San Miguel Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Smith and West Chapel streets.

INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Serena Aguilera, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:23 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Sunday, April 4:

INCIDENT — At 12:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of North Western Avenue.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 5:41 a.m., Veronica Morales, 40, was arrested in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:26 p.m., David Amavisca, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Hobbs Lane and Sunview Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, misrepresentation and child cruelty with possible injury or death. He was later released with a citation.

Monday, April 5:

INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1800 block of South Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 4:53 p.m., Tristan Gilford, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and warrants.

Tuesday, April 6:

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Broadway and St. Andrews Way.

ARREST — At 7:19 p.m., Linda Woods, 24, was arrested in the 700 block of East Mariposa Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Wednesday, April 7:

INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.