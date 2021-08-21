The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Aug. 12:

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in the 800 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 6:38 p.m., Amador Solano-Ortiz, 29, was arrested near the intersection of Marian Drive and Jones Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Aug. 13:

INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1500 block of Monica Court.

INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in the 200 block of South Superior Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Oakley Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:48 a.m., Kevin Alavardo-Velasquez, 24, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Satna Barbara County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, child cruelty and DUI, resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 3:20 a.m., Aureliano Galindo, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 3:24 a.m., Juan Flores, 22, was arrested near the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, resulting in bodily injury.

Saturday, Aug. 14:

INCIDENT — At 7:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Depot and West Orange streets.

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near the intersection of Black and Mahoney roads.

ARREST — At 7:40 a.m., Karina Ortega-Hernandez, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.

ARREST — At 11:08 a.m., Douglas Osborne, 41, was arrested in the 200 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and vandalism.

ARREST — At 11:49 a.m., Felix Castaneda, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of East Tunnell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 15:

INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South College Drive and East Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Nicholson Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Starfire and Raintree streets.

ARREST — At 8:55 p.m., Eduardo Rodriguez, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Monday, Aug. 16:

INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of East Roemer Way.

INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 4:33 a.m., Zeferino Gonzalez, 44, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:38 a.m., Edon Vazquez, 28, was arrested in the 500 block of East Inger Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:26 p.m., Celena Garcia, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Depot and Chapel streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Tuesday, Aug. 17:

INCIDENT — At 7:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Sonya Lane and South Biscayne Street.

ARREST — At 2:14 a.m., Fernando Chavez, 29, was arrested in the 600 block of North Concepcion Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:25 a.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested in the 2600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 2:28 p.m., Elisha Gutierrez, 25, was arrested in the 2200 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, Aug. 18:

INCIDENT — At 11:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Mark Michel, 24, was arrested near the intersection of Auto Plaza Drive and South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, criminal street gang activity, possession of an undetected firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and obstruction.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

