The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Feb. 24:
INCIDENT — At 6:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of stolen vehicles and seven located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, Feb. 25:
INCIDENT — At 1:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 700 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Harding Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Thornburg Street and West Harding Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of stolen vehicles and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, Feb. 26:
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of South Superior Court.
INCIDENT — At 2:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of Knights Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of Jason Way.
INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of West Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of East Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2000 block of South Trinity Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of North Rosalind Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 900 block of West Menusa Court.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of stolen vehicles and six located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, Feb. 27:
INCIDENT — At 7:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North College Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 3000 block of Skyway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of stolen vehicles and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Monday, Feb. 28:
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Dressler Avenue and East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Chapel Street.
ARREST — At 10:17 a.m., Ismael Ortiz, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, domestic violence and felony assault.
ARREST — At 5:24 p.m., Perla Gil, 24, was arrested on a warrant at the Kern County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Santa Maria Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, March 1:
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of North David Sanchez Court.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in near the intersection of Berry Lane and West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1100 block of East Dena Way.
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of De Gamma Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Smith and West Boone streets.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and three located stolen vehicle reports.