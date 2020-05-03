Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, April 23:
INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Preisker Lane and Hidden Pines Way.
ARREST — At 3:41 a.m., Russell Miller, 32, was arrested in the area of McCoy Lane and Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.
Friday, April 24:
INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of South Blosser and West Battles roads.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 22:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Stacy Anne Terrace and South Payton Way.
Saturday, April 25:
INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Lolita Lane.
Sunday, April 26:
INCIDENT — At 4:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 2100 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Monday, April 27:
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of East Jones Street.
ARREST — At 5:18 a.m., Sean Shirley, 35, was arrested in the 800 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, April 28:
ARREST — At 12:02 p.m., Marissa Trujillo, 36, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a police officer or emergency personnel and tampering with a vehicle.
Wednesday, April 29:
INCIDENT — At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in the 400 block of Chaparral Street.
