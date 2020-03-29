Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, March 19:
ARREST — At 11:25 p.m., Gabriel Steele, 41, was arrested in the area of South Broadway and Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Friday, March 20:
ARREST — At 12:49 a.m., Omar Olivandomiguez, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; battery; a felony bench warrant; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 10:29 p.m., Matthew Hernandez, 28, was arrested in the area of West Main Street and Simas Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and corporal injury to a spouse or co-habitant.
Saturday, March 21:
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of Main Street.
Sunday, March 22:
INCIDENT — At 12:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Seaward Drive and North Mariah Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Sonya Lane.
Monday, March 23:
INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North Russell and West Alvin avenues.
ARREST — At 12:43 a.m., Fidel Pausano, 26, was arrested in the area of Battles Road and South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driviing under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater and causing bodily injury.
ARREST — At 10:09 a.m., Jake Jacobsen, 35, was arrested at Los Angeles County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a felony bench warrant.
ARREST — At 11:43 a.m., Joseph Hobbs, 78, was arrested in the area of Cherry Avenue and Hobbs Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle; carrying a loaded firearm in public; possession of a concealed firearm by a felon; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and battery.
Wednesday, March 25:
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:07 a.m., Peyton Krasner, 18, was arrested in the area of Orcutt Road and Siler Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
ARREST — At 2:16 a.m., Jared Hendricks, 18, was arrested in the area of Orcutt Road and Siler Lane on suspicion of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a semiautomatic pistol with a threaded barrel, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of metal knuckles and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
ARREST — At 4:48 p.m., Salvador Gonzales, 25, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury and a parole violation.