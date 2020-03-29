Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

ARREST — At 11:43 a.m., Joseph Hobbs, 78, was arrested in the area of Cherry Avenue and Hobbs Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle; carrying a loaded firearm in public; possession of a concealed firearm by a felon; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and battery.

Wednesday, March 25:

INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:07 a.m., Peyton Krasner, 18, was arrested in the area of Orcutt Road and Siler Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

ARREST — At 2:16 a.m., Jared Hendricks, 18, was arrested in the area of Orcutt Road and Siler Lane on suspicion of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a semiautomatic pistol with a threaded barrel, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of metal knuckles and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.