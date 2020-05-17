Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 7:

INCIDENT — At 1:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Winston Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of West Orchard and North Thornburg streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of West Arbolitos Court.