Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Thursday, June 18:
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Elm and West Harding avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
* Santa Maria Police received 19 calls for fireworks.
Friday, June 19:
INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
* Santa Maria Police received 37 calls for fireworks
Saturday, June 20:
INCIDENT — At 3:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Alvin Avenue and North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of East Taft Street.
* Santa Maria Police 56 calls for fireworks.
Sunday, June 21:
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a call for a robbery in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2200 block of North Preisker Lane.
* Santa Maria Police received 60 calls for fireworks.
Monday, June 22:
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of South Tropea Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
* Santa Maria Police received 13 calls for fireworks.
Tuesday, June 23:
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a call for arson in the 600 block of Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:48, Andy Mejia, 65, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
* Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, June 24:
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Cook and South Pine streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 300 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Concepcion Avenue and Regent Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.
ARREST — At 4:34 a.m., Jose Alcala, 25, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
* Santa Maria Police received 22 calls for fireworks.
