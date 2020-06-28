Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Elm and West Harding avenues.

INCIDENT — At 10:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

* Santa Maria Police received 19 calls for fireworks.

Friday, June 19:

INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

* Santa Maria Police received 37 calls for fireworks

Saturday, June 20:

INCIDENT — At 3:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Alvin Avenue and North Suey Road.