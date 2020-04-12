Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 2:

INCIDENT — At 3:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Chalfonte Court.

INCIDENT — At 7:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of South Broadway and West McCoy Lane.

ARREST — At 10:29 p.m., Brian Bautista Ramos, 19, was arrested in the area of Lincoln and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on allegations of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Friday, April 3:

INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

Sunday, April 5: