Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, April 2:
INCIDENT — At 3:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Chalfonte Court.
INCIDENT — At 7:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of South Broadway and West McCoy Lane.
ARREST — At 10:29 p.m., Brian Bautista Ramos, 19, was arrested in the area of Lincoln and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on allegations of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
Friday, April 3:
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
Sunday, April 5:
INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Lincoln and West Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 12:02 a.m., Moises Banuelos was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Monday, April 6:
INCIDENT — At 12:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, April 7:
INCIDENT — At 3:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
Wednesday, April 8:
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way.
Thursday, April 9:
INCIDENT — At 5:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Via Hielo.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Harding Avenue.
