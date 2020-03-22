Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent
Wednesday, March 11:
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South McClelland Street.
Thursday, March 12:
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West El Camino Street.
ARREST — At 12:17 p.m., Javier Basurto, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; false imprisonment; and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Friday, March 13:
INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the corner of South Miller and East Orange streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:09 p.m., Catrina Maldonado, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of Town Center East and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, DUI and a probation violation.
Saturday, March 14:
INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Camino Colegio.
INCIDENT — AT 8:26 p.m., Santa maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Railroad Avenue.
Sunday, March 15:
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of shots heard in the 1800 block of South Bungalow Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of South Western Avenue and West Boone Street.
ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Basilio Ponce, 25, was arrested in the area of Cook Street and Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run with personal injury, DUI and driving without a license.
Tuesday, March 17:
INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Cook Street.
Wednesday, March 18:
INCIDENT — At 8:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Jones and South Pine streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East El Camino Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1900 block of Lincoln Street.
ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Joshua James, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles County Jail on a warrant for charges of second-degree robbery, vehicle theft, vandalism and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:37 p.m., Alondra Bautista, 23, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cook Street on a warrant for charges of child cruelty with possible injury or death, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:43 p.m., Justin Dacanay, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony warrant for charges of child cruelty with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Thursday, March 19:
INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.