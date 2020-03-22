Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1900 block of Lincoln Street.

ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Joshua James, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles County Jail on a warrant for charges of second-degree robbery, vehicle theft, vandalism and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 6:37 p.m., Alondra Bautista, 23, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cook Street on a warrant for charges of child cruelty with possible injury or death, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 6:43 p.m., Justin Dacanay, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony warrant for charges of child cruelty with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Thursday, March 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Lincoln Street.