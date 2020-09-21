Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Sept. 10:
INCIDENT — At 5:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of East Cook and Miller streets.
ARREST — At 5:27 p.m., Dennis James Healy, 57, was arrested in the 500 block of East Battles Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, harm or death to an elder or dependent adult and battery.
Saturday, Sept. 12:
INCIDENT — At 8:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Oakley Avenue and West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Roemer Way and North Broadway.
Sunday, Sept. 13:
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 2200 block of North Pullman Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Orchard and North Lincoln streets.
Monday, Sept. 14:
INCIDENT — At 5:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 7:36 p.m., Santos Abraham Tena Prado, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; violating a protective order; probation violations; and injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Tuesday, Sept. 15:
INCIDENT — At 7:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a call of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, Sept. 16:
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
