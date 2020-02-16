Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls for service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, Feb. 7:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report for an assault with a deadly weapon at 4:42 p.m. in the 200 block of West Tunnell Street.
ARREST — At 11:43 a.m., Michael Lee, 25, was arrested at the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency room and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.
ARREST — At 4:19 p.m., Andrew Hicks, 50, was arrested in the 2800 block of East Charleston Avenue in Las Vegas and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for a probation violation and assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury stemming from an incident in Santa Maria.
ARREST — At 11:52 p.m., Crystal Limon, 37, was arrested in the 300 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; obstruction of a peace officer; receiving stolen property; possession of paraphernalia; and warrants.
Saturday, Feb. 8:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing at 8:10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 1:41 p.m., Gena Curry, 32, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or co-inhabitant, assault by means of force with possible great bodily injury, false impersonation, contempt of court and violation of parole.
Sunday, Feb. 9:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon at 7:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon at 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of North Carlotti Drive and Noble Way.
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 8:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
Monday, Feb. 10:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping at 11:34 a.m. in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:27 p.m., Carlos Alfonso Guzman, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Tunnell Street and Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and probation violation.
ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Eric Novoa, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of disturbing the peace, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard at 3:49 p.m. near East Cook Street and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon at 8:23 p.m. in the 100 block of West Tunnell Street.
ARREST — At 6:44 a.m., Asuncion Suarez, 27, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault on a person under 18 with intent to rape and lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14.
ARREST — At 6:18 p.m., Tino Plascencia, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping.
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 1:37 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard at 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
Thursday, Feb. 13:
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 7:17 p.m. at their headquarters located at 1111 West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 10:36 p.m. at the headquarters at 1111 West Betteravia Road.