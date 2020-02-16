Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls for service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Feb. 7:

INCIDENT — Santa Maria Police received a report for an assault with a deadly weapon at 4:42 p.m. in the 200 block of West Tunnell Street.

ARREST — At 11:43 a.m., Michael Lee, 25, was arrested at the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency room and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

ARREST — At 4:19 p.m., Andrew Hicks, 50, was arrested in the 2800 block of East Charleston Avenue in Las Vegas and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for a probation violation and assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury stemming from an incident in Santa Maria.