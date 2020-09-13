You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Sierra Madre Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 300 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Hermosa Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Wallis Ave.

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

Friday, Sept. 4:

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

ARREST — At 2:09 a.m., Matthews Olivas, 36, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Wallis Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Saturday, Sept. 5:

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2200 block of North Garden Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North School and East Tunnell streets.

ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jack Taylor, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Sept. 6:

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Monday, Sept. 7:

INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of Leona Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 10:48 p.m., David Bravo Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of West Dante Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Brian Robinson, 43, was arrested in the 100 block of Dolcetto Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, Sept. 8:

INCIDENT — At 5:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 12:55 a.m., Brenda Gonzalez, 23, was arrested in the area of Chapel Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, with bodily injury; hit-and-run resulting in death or injury; child cruelty with possible injury or death; and driving without a license.

ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Eduardo Esparza Flores, 25, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor older than 3 years old.

