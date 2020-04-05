Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, March 27:
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2220 block of South College Drive.
ARREST — 9:36 p.m., Jairo Garcia, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of West Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, extortion and participation in a criminal street gang.
Saturday, March 28:
INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Cook Street.
ARREST — At 7:20 a.m., Sara Wilson was arrested in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, non-firearm; burglary; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 2:46 p.m., Crystal Pichardo, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Orchard Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force or violence and disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs.
Sunday, March 29:
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.
Monday, March 30:
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of Betteravia Road.
Tuesday, March 31:
INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Bunny Avenue.
Wednesday, April 1:
INCIDENT — At 11:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 500 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 1:18 p.m., Fernando Sanchez, 40, was arrested in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, stalking and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Aurelio Guzman-Salazar, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of West Chapel Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest with additional force or violence, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood-alcohol-content of 0.08 or greater, hit-and-run driving, providing false identification and a probation violation.
