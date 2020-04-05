Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 27:

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2220 block of South College Drive.

ARREST — 9:36 p.m., Jairo Garcia, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of West Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, extortion and participation in a criminal street gang.

Saturday, March 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Cook Street.