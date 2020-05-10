Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, May 1:

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 900 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Jesus Alfonso Olivera-Cruz, 23, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department at 1111 W. Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, sodomy with force, sexual penetration and oral copulation with force.

Saturday, May 2:

INCIDENT — At 10:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.