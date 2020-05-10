Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, May 1:
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 900 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Jesus Alfonso Olivera-Cruz, 23, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department at 1111 W. Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, sodomy with force, sexual penetration and oral copulation with force.
Saturday, May 2:
INCIDENT — At 10:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 9:30 a.m., Eric Ybarra Ramos, 21, was arrested in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, association with a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Sunday, May 3:
INCIDENT — At 9:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of West Church Street.
ARREST — At 2:21 p.m., Benjamin Hernandez-Pinon, 27, was arrested in the 900 block of West Agnes Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and committing a felony while on bail.
Monday, May 4:
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.
Tuesday, May 5:
INCIDENT — At 4:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Alcazar Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Main and North Curryer streets.
Wednesday, May 6:
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of West Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Main Street and North College Drive.
ARREST — At 8:34 a.m., Gloria Maria Ochoa Limon, 34, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, assault on a person and resisting arrest.