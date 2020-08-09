You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
editor's pick

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, July 30:

INCIDENT — At 8:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.

Friday, July 31:

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 11:09 p.m., Isaias Garcia-Soriano, 30, was arrested in the area of Curryer and Polk streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; evading a police officer with a disregard for safety; and driving with a suspended license.

ARREST — At 7:50 p.m., Rafael Jiminez Perez, 28, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and engaging in a sexual act with a child under 10.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Saturday, August 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1800 block of South Citrus Court.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Estes and Farrell drives.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Sunday, August 2:

ARREST — At 4:17 p.m., Jose C. Hernandez, 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 166 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury.

Monday, August 3:

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Raquel J. Zurita, 23, was arrested in the location of Highway 1 and North Solomon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, August 4:

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, August 5:

INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News