The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, May 19:
INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of McCoy Lane and South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 3:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 2400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 600 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 7:37 a.m., Marcelino Hilario 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of West Main Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and DUI charges.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, May 20:
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 100 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Jewel Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of Pierce Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of Professional Parkway.
Santa Maria Police two stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports, along with six reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 21:
INCIDENT — At 1:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 200 block of North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT —At 3:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of North Fiesta Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary near the intersection of East Fesler Street and North East Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 500 block of West Boone Street.
ARREST — At 4:45 a.m., Abel Ortiz, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of North College Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of police evasion, destroying evidence and drug charges.
ARREST — At 10:19 a.m., Lori Enos, 46, was arrested in the 2700 block of Lorencita Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Raul Flores, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of Marie Court and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of bribing an officer and DUI charges.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report, along with five reports of fireworks.
Sunday, May 22:
INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of East Horseman Court.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest in the 1300 block of Ronald Place.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Depot and West Fesler streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 300 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 bock of West Main Street.
INCIDENET — At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Battles Road.
ARREST — At 2:58 a.m., Margarito Ramirez, 38, was arrested in the 700 block of Olivera Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:11 a.m., Peter Montoya, 22, was arrested at an emergency room in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:22 p.m., Ricardo Cruz, 38, was arrested near the intersection of North Western and West Harding avenues, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of firearm charges, including possession of a gun as a felon and carrying a high-capacity magazine.
Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports, along with six reports of fireworks.
Monday, May 23:
INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Trinity Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 800 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary near the intersection of East Cook and South Elizabeth streets.
ARREST — At 12:23 a.m., Ivan Barba, 23, was arrested near the intersection of West Jones and East Pine streets, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, manufacturing an undetectable firearm and carrying a gun in a vehicle.
ARREST — At 2:57 a.m., Adrian Delacruz, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of North Thornburg Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received eight stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, May 24:
INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 900 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Highway 135 and West Waller Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of West Cox Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1400 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Westbury Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1300 block of South Wallis Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, May 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 200 block of East Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Main and North Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 300 block of Felicia Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Thornburg Street.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and seven located stolen vehicle reports.