The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Jan. 27
INCIDENT — At 2:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the area of West Carmen Lane and South Valley Vista.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of South Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 900 block of South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 100 block of West Tunnell Street.
ARREST — At 1:30 a.m., Yaneth Gutierrez, 46, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 7:08 p.m., Jesus Montano Zambrano, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and one report of a located stolen vehicle.
Friday, Jan. 28
INCIDENT — At 7:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 700 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near South Western Avenue and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of South Bungalow Drive.
ARREST —At 1:31 a.m., Antonio Juarez Luna, 23, was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a hit-and-run resulting in injury or death, and causing bodily injury while driving under the influence.
ARREST — At 9:26 p.m., Olga Arutyunan, 36, and Artem Arutunyan, 37, were arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and one report of a located stolen vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 29
INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near West Morrison and South Western avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 500 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Eduardo Romero Flores, 30, was arrested with a warrant in the 1900 block of Sandalwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting injury on a child, domestic violence and attempted robbery.
ARREST — At 4:59 a.m., Lylyvett Pinedo Herrera, 36, was arrested in the 2000 block of Dressler Avenue on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of a stolen vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 30
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired in the area of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of South Stephen Place.
INCIDENT —At 9:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 300 block of South Depot Street.
ARREST — At 7:25 a.m., Kenneth Wayne Emerick, 53, was arrested in the 200 block of Soares Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:28 a.m., Hilary Johnson, 32, was arrested in the 100 block of Valley View Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST —At 4:50 p.m., Tony Isom Berry, 34 was arrested in the 800 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:44 p.m., Joseph Scott Janson was arrested at a confidential location and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and attempting to dissuade a witness or victim.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and three reports of located stolen vehicles.
Monday, Jan. 31
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received one report of stolen vehicles and four reports of located stolen vehicles.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
INCIDENT — At 8:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in injury in the area of East Chapel and North College streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of Vista del Rio.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of someone brandishing a weapon near West Main and North Curryer streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of someone brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of West Rancho Verde.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of East Cypress Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of stolen vehicles and one report of a located stolen vehicle.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
INCIDENT — At 5:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the area of West Main Street and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT —At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of Skyway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in injury in the 1600 block of South Capitola Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in injury in the area of West Main and South Thornburg streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in injury in the area of South Western Avenue and West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in injury in the area of West Liberty Street and South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and four reports of located stolen vehicles.