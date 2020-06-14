Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, June 5:
INCIDENT — At 3:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.
Saturday, June 6:
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Vista Montana.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West Lolita Lane.
Sunday, June 7:
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
Monday, June 8:
ARREST — At 8:19 a.m., Jose Jesus Pena Maravilla, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of Jasselle Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Gilbert Baltazar Navarrette, 44, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, an arrest warrant and probation violation.
Tuesday, June 9:
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
Wednesday, June 10:
INCIDENT — At 8:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Donovan and North Blosser roads.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1200 block of North Palisade Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shooting into an inhabited dwelling in the 200 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.