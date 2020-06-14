Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, June 5:

INCIDENT — At 3:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.

Saturday, June 6:

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Vista Montana.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West Lolita Lane.

Sunday, June 7:

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

Monday, June 8: