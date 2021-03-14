The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 4:

INCIDENT — At 7:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Taft Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., Justin Randolph, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Friday, March 5:

INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Harding Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:02 p.m., Rupert Gil, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; conspiracy; participation in a criminal street gang; and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

ARREST — At 11:04 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

Saturday, March 6:

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of Hidden Pines Way and North Central Park Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Kathleen Court and West Main Street.

Sunday, March 7:

INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:01 a.m., Lorie Newhouse, 51, was arrested in the 1700 block of Bilbao Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:44 p.m., Rogelio, Hernandez-Olea, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of South Scott Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 3:42 p.m., Jeffrey Amador, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, child cruelty and trespassing.

ARREST — At 5:19 p.m., Javier Bravo, 44, was arrested in the 400 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.

Monday, March 8:

ARREST — At 4:11 p.m., Jesus Zamudio, 29, was arrested in the 400 block of West Sunset Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and vandalism.

Tuesday, March 9:

INCIDENT — At 1:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of River Birch Court.

Wednesday, March 10:

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Concepcion Avenue and East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.